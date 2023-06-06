Tips for Finding Peace and Quiet on a Cruise

Accommodations

1. Don't book an inside cabin.

Skip the windowless 150-square-foot stateroom cabin if your idea of relaxation means spending time alone or as a couple. Living in cramped quarters only forces you out into the ship's hustle and bustle.

2. Do book a sanctuary.

Big balcony suites make for an idyllic retreat, with extra living space inside and a private veranda -- no fighting over chairs! -- outside. When the crowds on deck or in public areas become overwhelming, you can seek solace in your cabin. Even standard balconies work well for this, though expansive suites make the best (though priciest) retreats.

3. Live at the spa.

Spa suites and cabins allow passengers to create their own spa-themed experiences onboard with accommodations near the spa, VIP spa privileges and soothing in-cabin amenities like spa showers and yoga mats. While perks vary by line, some offer complimentary passes to ships' thermal suites, where you can bliss out in the sauna or on contoured, heated loungers. Some spa cabin residents even get access to their own, uncrowded restaurants.

4. Spend your way to quiet times.

With suite complexes on several lines, you can spend more money to maximize privacy and R&R. Book into areas such as Norwegian's Haven or MSC's Yacht Club to enjoy spacious accommodations, private pools and sun decks and even exclusive lounges and restaurants.

5. Pay attention to location.

Cabins on some ships don't shut out ambient noise entirely, so if you want a blissfully quiet in-cabin experience, make sure the laundry room, elevators or other noisy public facilities aren't within earshot. (That includes above or below your cabin.) Waking up early due to loud conversations in the laundry room across the hall or being kept awake due to the thumping disco overhead does not make for a relaxing getaway.