Tipping on a Cruise: Your Complete Big-Ship Tip Guide

The tipping policies for mainstream cruise lines are as follows.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival does not automatically add gratuities onto passengers' accounts or spa or bar bills on ships sailing in Australia. Cruisers can choose, at their discretion, to reward crew members who offer outstanding service. Travellers who wish to tip can do so by handing cash directly to the crew members they want to thank. For those who would prefer not to hand over cash, tips can be added to passengers' onboard accounts at guest relations.

If you are sailing with Carnival overseas, the line automatically adds a US$12.95 per person, per day, gratuity to onboard accounts for those booked in standard cabins. Those in suites will be charged US$13.95 per person, per day. The amount does not apply to passengers younger than 2. An automatic 18 percent gratuity is added to all bar bills and spa services.

Passengers who want to adjust the amount of their auto-gratuity in either direction can do so at the guest services desk. There are two exceptions. According to the line's website FAQs, for "cruises to nowhere" -- short cruises that do not visit a port -- gratuities must be prepaid.

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises fares include the daily stateroom service for all Australian and New Zealand bookings. This also applies when Australians and New Zealanders sail on cruises departing from other countries, if the fare was booked and paid in AU/NZ dollars. An 18 percent gratuity is added to all bar, mini-bar, spa and salon services and in-room dining on ships sailing in all destinations, including Australia and New Zealand.

Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Cruise & Maritime Voyages automatically adds gratuities to the onboard account. On the Australia-based Vasco da Gama, total of AU$12 per person per night (AU$10 per person per night for cruises longer than 16 nights duration) is debited to your onboard account daily. CMV Additions packages allow guests to book and pre-pay gratuities at a reduced rate. If you wish to adjust the amount you pay, this can be done by contacting the reception desk toward the end of the cruise. There are no extra service charges.

Cunard Line

Cunard charges US$11.50 per person, per day, to the shipboard account of passengers in Britannia accommodations. The amount is US$13.50 for passengers in Grill Class accommodations. This charge is for adults and children. To adjust the amount of your automatic tips or to tip independently, see the purser's office. An automatic 15 percent gratuity is added to all bar bills and spa treatments and services.

Holland America Line

Holland America will automatically charge US$14.50 per person, per day to passengers in interior, ocean-view and balcony cabins and US$16 to suite passengers. Gratuities apply to both adults and children. See the front desk if you wish to adjust your automatic gratuities. An automatic 15 percent gratuity is added to bar and dining room wine purchases.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Each adult is automatically billed US$14.50 per day for the service staff. Passengers booked in any suite category or The Haven are billed US$17.50 per person per day.

Two exceptions are the all-inclusive Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun (Port Canaveral departures only), which include beverages in the fares, so gratuities on these ships are US$19.99 per person, per day for those in standard cabins and US$22.99 per person, per day for those booked in suites. There is no charge for children younger than three.

On Norwegian Joy, the charge is US$25.50 per person, per day for Concierge and Haven suites; US$14.50 per person per day for all other stateroom types.

Guests sailing to Hawaii will be charged an additional 4.275% Pre Paid Service Charge GET Tax.

Tipping above and beyond the service charge is not necessary or expected. Also, should you wish to adjust the charges, you must contact the onboard reception desk.

A 20 percent gratuity is added to bar bills, specialty and entertainment dining, and spa services. Norwegian suggests that passengers who use concierge or butler service provide a gratuity "commensurate with the services rendered."

P&O Cruises Australia

P&O Cruises Australia does not automatically add gratuities onto passengers' accounts or spa or bar bills. Cruisers can choose, at their discretion, to reward crew members who offer outstanding service. Travellers who wish to tip can do so by handing cash directly to the crew members they want to thank. Passengers need not carry cash if they don't want to, as they can add the tips to their onboard accounts.

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises does not automatically add gratuities onto passengers' accounts or spa or bar bills on ships sailing in Australia and New Zealand. Cruisers can choose, at their discretion, to reward crew members who offer outstanding service. Travellers who wish to tip can do so by handing cash directly to the crew members they want to thank. For those who would prefer not to hand over cash, tips can be added to passengers' onboard accounts at guest relations.

If you are sailing with Princess Cruises outside Australia and New Zealand, the line automatically adds US$13.50 per day to each passenger's account to cover hotel and dining service. Passengers in mini-suites and club class will be charged US$14.50 per day, and suite passengers will pay US$15.50 per day. The amount is the same for children and adults, and it can be prepaid up to six days prior to the start of your cruise.

You can adjust your automatic gratuities upward or downward, or eliminate them altogether, at the purser's office. A 15 percent gratuity is automatically added to all bar bills and spa services. Casino staff do not receive a cut of auto-gratuities.

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean includes daily service charges in the fare for all Australian and New Zealand bookings. This includes Australians and New Zealanders sailing overseas (in Europe, Asia, Alaska and beyond) as long as the fare was booked and paid in AU/NZ dollars. An 18 percent gratuity is automatically added to all bar bills, mini-bar, salon and spa services and in-room dining on ships sailing in all regions, including Australia and New Zealand.