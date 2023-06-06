Theme cruises have become so popular they now span a wide spectrum of interests and topics. These special sailings can be the perfect incentive for cruise newbies, as well as past passengers who want to combine their favourite hobby with a cruise.

Theme cruises can be broken down into three categories:

Full-Ship Theme Cruise: This is when the theme takes over the entire ship, setting the tone for your whole holiday. Everyone is onboard to participate in the themed activities and entertainment and every venue is in use, from the pool deck for concerts to the dining room, where tailored menus might be featured.

Full-ship theme cruises can be either fully chartered by an independent company or offered by the cruise line itself. For example, Australian travel company Choose Your Cruise runs fully chartered musical festivals, such as Rock The Boat and Bravo, where passengers can enjoy concerts, competitions and opportunities to mingle with performers. Other times a cruise line will partner with a brand, such as MSC Cruises' Weight Watchers Cruise.

Partial-Ship Theme Cruise: Not all theme cruises take over the ship. Special-interest groups can purchase a number of cabins and market them to people who would be interested in the activity, which can range from scrapbooking to baseball. These groups usually have little impact on the other passengers onboard, although some of the public spaces may be booked by the group for a private event.

Gay and lesbian cruises can be full-ship charters or groups booked on regular sailings. You can find out more about these themed sailings here.

Theme-Inspired Cruise: Cruise lines commonly advertise themed sailings, but these tend to be normal cruises with some extra special-interest activities or guest speakers added to the usual programming. Paul Gauguin Cruises, for instance, features appearances by oceanographer and environmentalist Jean-Michel Cousteau throughout the year. On these select sailings, Cousteau offers lectures and accompanies dives from the ship.

Below are our suggestions for different types of travellers, divided by category. Check back often, as we'll be updating them throughout the year.