The World's Most Famous Cruise Ships

Quick -- name three recently built cruise ships. Can't do it? With new ships setting sail every year, each one striving to stand apart from a crowded fleet as the biggest or boldest, it becomes hard to remember most of their names. Or any of their names, for that matter.

Among the more than 500 passenger ships that have ever plied the waters of the world as ocean liners or cruise ships, there is only a handful with names that stick in the memory -- some for notable milestones or roles in world history, others for notorious disasters.

Even if you can't remember which ship you're sailing on next, see if you're tuned into some of the most famous cruise ships in the world.