If you, like many cruisers, don't have packing down to an exact science, it can be one of the most stressful parts of travel. With everything else you have to worry about pre-cruise, how will you make sure you haven't forgotten your passport, your sunscreen or that killer new outfit you bought for theme night?
Our cruise packing checklist can help. It's printable, so you can easily mark off what you've already put in your suitcase or take it with you to the store while you're shopping for toiletries. Check out our "what to pack for a cruise" checklist PDF below.
Editor's note: Not all of the items listed are necessary on every cruise. What you will need to pack depends on several factors, including where you're traveling, for how long, what the weather will be like and the activities in which you plan to participate. This checklist serves as a general guide, but what you pack is ultimately your responsibility.
Ultimate Printable Packing List for 7-Night Cruise and 14-Night Cruise
Documents
Photo ID (passport preferable)/birth certificate
Photocopies of ID and credit cards
Cruise boarding pass
Printed luggage tags
Flight boarding passes (if applicable)
Hotel info (if applicable)
Medical insurance cards
Travel insurance information
Document holder/money belt
Clothing
Underwear
Bras/vests
Socks
Tights
T-shirts
Dress shirts
Tank tops
Shorts
Jeans
Trousers
Skirts
Dresses
Bathing suits
Pajamas
Workout clothes
Formalwear
Jacket
Sweater/sweatshirt
Shoes
Trainers/hiking boots
Sandals
Flip-flops
Heels/dress shoes
Flats
Water shoes
Waterproof boots
Accessories
Jewellery
Eye glasses/contacts
Sunglasses
Belt
handbag
Backpack/day pack/beach bag
Wallet
Tie
Pashmina/scarf
Hat
Gloves
Scarf
Hairbands and accessories
Toiletries
Toothbrush/toothpaste
Mouthwash
Dental floss
Lip balm
Soap
Facewash
Moisturiser
Shampoo
Conditioner
Hair brush/comb
Hair products
Contact solution/case
Deodorant
Shaving cream/razor
Makeup/makeup remover
Feminine hygiene products
Perfume/cologne
Lotion
Shower puff
Nail file/clippers
Tissues
Plasters/first aid kit
Baby wipes
Hand sanitiser
Suncream
Aloe
Mosquito repellent
Electronics
Mobile phone
Camera/memory card/lenses
Laptop
Tablet/e-reader
Hair styling appliances
Handheld video games
Power strip (NOT surge protected)
Charging cords/pads
Portable charger
Headphones/earbuds
Plug adapters
Night light
Miscellaneous
Medications/vitamins
First-aid kit/painkillers
Nappies/baby gear
Seasickness remedies
Snacks
Phrase book
Guidebook
Binoculars
Snorkel/goggles
Wet bags/zip-top bags
Reusable water bottle
Cash/credit cards
Umbrella
Keycard lanyard
Books
Puzzles/games/toys
Clothespins/magnetic hooks
Duct tape
Highlighters
Laundry kit
Over-the-door pockets
Pen