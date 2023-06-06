The Rock Boat Cruise 2023

The Rock Boat is a fully chartered sailing featuring everything from alternative rock bands to folk pop singer-songwriters showcased on more than five stages at sea. This celebrated music theme cruise, which was originally headlined by Sister Hazel -- the band continues to serve as emcees -- has been setting sail for more than a decade, bringing an impressive range of famous faces to its packed lineup year after year.

General Info on the Rock Boat 2023

The upcoming Rock Boat cruise -- Rock Boat XXII -- is scheduled to kick off on January 23, 2023 and last through January 28, 2023. The five-night music theme sailing cruises round trip from Miami to Nassau and Puerta Plata, Dominican Republic, on Norwegian Pearl.

Cabins on the Rock Boat 2023 cruise are sold out, but you can get on the waiting list.

Lineup and Highlights of Rock Boat 2023

Headlined by Sister Hazel, the lineup for the 2023 cruise features NEEDTOBREATHE, Neon Trees, American Authors, Lit, Red Wanting Blue and more.

Beyond concerts, interactive events such as theme nights, musician-hosted parties and even competitive games between bands will take place onboard.

Onboard Vibe of Rock Boat 2023

The Rock Boat promises a high-energy vibe, with loud tunes as well as nonstop parties and impromptu jam sessions. This is a floating festival with a tight-knit fan base of repeat cruisers who sail year after year.

Who Would Like Rock Boat 2023

Sister Hazel fans (known as Hazelnuts) rule the ship. But, devoted rock fans of any genre are welcome onboard, whether you're a boomer looking to hear throwbacks or a Gen X cruiser in search of some new tunes. If you're into epic music festivals, you'll likely love the Rock Boat.

How to Book Rock Boat 2023

The Rock Boat is chartered by Atlanta-based Sixthman, and tickets are sold directly on the Rock Boat website. This theme cruise is already sold out for 2023 but you can get on the waiting list.

Want even more info about music at sea? Check our page on music theme cruises.