The Pantry on P&O Cruises

The P&O Pantry is the line's alternative to a buffet featuring different food outlets that present like a high-end shopping mall food court. This casual area is surrounded by ocean views through floor-to-ceiling windows. It can be hard to find a seat during peak times, but The Pantry is a great option for quick food with a view.

Ambience

The Pacific Eden and Pacific Eden Pantry has a casual vibe with striped wallpaper, blackboards, vases, pot plants and retro noticeboards listing the bar drinks and menu. Each of the eight outlets has a differing theme and design.

Meals

All ships have the same seven outlets: Mexicana (tacos), Hook's (fish and chips), Curry House (Indian), Stix (Asian), Fat Cow (for meat lovers), Kettle & Bun (sandwiches, soups and salads) and Sugar Bar (desserts). Pacific Aria, Eden and Explorer also have McGregor's Garden (salad bar) and Nic & Toni's (Mediterranean). Breakfast, lunch and dinner are available. After a few days of experiencing each outlet, you can also "build your own meal" by travelling between each restaurant and trying some food from each.

Price

Free

Ships

The Pantry can be found on the following P&O ships: