The JoCo Cruise: All You Need to Know About This Nerdy Gathering at Sea

Chris Gray Faust
Executive Editor, U.S.

Now going into its 11th year, the JoCo Cruise is known as one of the geekiest weeks on the water -- in the best possible way. The brainchild of singer-songwriter Jonathan Coulton, the cruise celebrates all things nerd, from fantasy lit and board games to cosplay and crafting.

On This Page

  • General Info
  • Lineup and Highlights
  • Onboard Vibe
  • Who Would Like It
  • How to Book

General Info

The weeklong full-charter cruise sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, March 6 to 13, 2021, aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and visits Half Moon Cay (Holland America's private island), St. Croix and Nassau.

Most cabin categories are sold out, but fares for balcony cabins start at $2,473 per person, based on double occupancy.

Lineup and Highlights

The JoCo Cruise is a constant merry-go-round of activities for its onboard Sea Monkeys; it's impossible to do everything. There are onboard concerts featuring Jonathan Coulton and others. (The 2019 cruise boasted They Might Be Giants.) Plus, there's almost always a land concert at one of the ports. Also expect cocktail hangouts and meetups with performers, as well as shipwide gaming, crafting, writing events, theme nights and cosplay galore.

Gamers have their own special setup in the main dining room (over one ton of games, organizers say) where you can play 24-7; "friendly fez" signs let people know which games are looking for players.

The cruise encourages passengers to set up their own activities and programming, called "the Shadow Cruise."

The JoCo Cruise also has a cool option for people who might not be into the main stage concerts and entertainment. Club SRO (standing room only) allows passengers to opt out and instead receive a $100 credit to their stateroom accounts, plus some drink tickets.

Onboard Vibe

Really, anything goes. The JoCo Cruise promotes an inclusive environment that's welcoming for all ages (although it does skew gen X, millennial and younger). The cruise also has a positive LGBTQ environment, with meetups and events within the programming. There are even special quiet zones for introverts.

Who Would Like It

Freaks and geeks who dig the "nerdy summer camp at sea" community vibe espoused by the organizers will be right at home on this cruise. Closed minds need not apply.

How to Book

The JoCo Cruise is bookable through jococruise.com/2021overview/. If you're interested, sign up sooner rather than later, as the cruise sells out quickly.

Updated March 11, 2020
