The Guarantee Gamble: The Odds of an Upgrade When the Cruise Line Picks Your Cabin

Travellers who book a cruise cabin guarantee face two big questions: Do you really save enough money to make the suspense worth it? And, what are your chances for an upgrade?

While those who book their cruise in a more traditional manner instantly receive a cabin assignment, folks who book a cruise guarantee cabin are only promised a stateroom somewhere on the ship, in the same category they've chosen. There’s also the possibility of an upgrade. The actual cabin will not be assigned until after booking (often a few weeks or days before departure).

The real risk is giving up the chance to pick your spot -- midship, high deck, low deck, etc. If you don't get that upgrade (and even if you do), you might end up with the oddball cabin no one wants because it's a strange shape, under a noisy deck or a long trek from the elevator.

Guarantees remain a mystery to many cruisers because there is no standard method of dealing with them: Each line has its own unique policy that we'll outline below, including how long you need to wait before you get that cabin assignment. But first, we'll address the most burning questions we hear about booking guarantee cabins.

Will I Save Money?

That depends on which line you choose. In some cases, even if you don't get an upgrade, you can still save a few bucks. Royal Caribbean, Seabourn and P&O Cruises Australia are among those that sell guarantee cabins at slightly lower fares.

In other cases, there's no real savings: Crystal, Disney and Holland America are among those that permit guarantees, but the cost is the same as booking a cabin in that particular category. You only get a deal if you score that upgrade. Otherwise, you've simply gambled away your right to pick a cabin location.

Will I Get Upgraded?

Savings or no, the lure of the guarantee is the possibility of an upgrade -- and it does happen. If you book a guarantee in a certain category that is full, you might get upgraded to an empty cabin in a higher category.

On the other hand, someone else (perhaps a member of the past-passenger program with higher status) might get upgraded and you might get their cabin in your category. However, a guarantee passenger is more likely to be upgraded than someone of the same status who booked an allocated cabin at the same price.

As there's no way to predict what you'll get, the cardinal rule of booking guarantees becomes: Don't book a guarantee in any given category unless you would be happy with a cabin in that category! No matter what anyone else tells you, the cruise line is not obligated to give you a cabin in a higher category than the level you booked. When booking a guarantee, do exactly what you would do when booking an assigned cabin -- book the least expensive category that you will be happy with. An upgrade is a nice surprise but not something you should count on.

Should I Book a Guarantee?

Ultimately, the decision to go for a guarantee or not depends on your cruise preferences. If the cruise line is offering a guarantee at a lower fare than the least expensive assigned cabin and you really don't care too much about your cabin, go for it. You are, after all, guaranteed to get at least what you paid for, and you just might be lucky and get that great upgrade. And it does happen ... sometimes.

On the other hand, if you won't save any money by booking a guarantee, you'd probably do just as well by looking at a deck plan and choosing a specific cabin you know you'll be happy with. If you're very particular about location, then a guarantee definitely isn't for you. Only go for this type of guarantee if you're a risk-taker who thrives on the suspense.

For a closer look at guarantees, we asked each major cruise line to detail their own policy on guarantee cabins.

Azamara

How It Works: Azamara offers guarantee cabins if all assigned suites and staterooms are sold out in a particular category. You are guaranteed the category you have paid for and, occasionally, might get put into a higher category.

When You'll Know: Guarantee cabins are typically assigned between two and three weeks before departure, although some are assigned the week of sailing.

Carnival Cruise Lines

How It Works: Passengers can book a specific cabin type (e.g., inside, ocean view, balcony or suite), but Carnival assigns the deck and location of the stateroom at a later time.

When You'll Know: Carnival begins assigning guaranteed cabins several weeks before departure and, in a very few cases, at the time of check in on the day of sailing.

Celebrity Cruises

How It Works: Celebrity passengers can choose a category type (inside, outside, etc.) and pay a price lower than the regular fares for that category. They will be berthed in a cabin within the chosen category -- so no chance of a free upgrade. (Upgrades are only available when the line is running a free-upgrade promotion.)

When You'll Know: Guarantee cabins are typically assigned about one week before departure, although some are assigned the week of sailing.

Costa Cruises

How It Works: On select Costa sailings, guarantee passengers may either be allocated a generic cabin within the type they paid or offered a higher category cabin for the same price.

When You'll Know: Generally, passengers will learn their cabin number about 20 days prior to sailing, but sometimes the line lets them know just a few days before departure or even on the day of sailing.

Crystal Cruises

How It Works: Crystal Cruises offers guarantees in all categories, except CP (Crystal Penthouse -- the highest category); passengers book guarantees at the same fare as an assigned stateroom in that same category. You would want to do this if you are hoping for a free upgrade to a better stateroom category that is sold out (it happens, but rarely) or if the line is still selling staterooms in your category but has no more staterooms to assign (so you're on a kind of waitlist).

When You'll Know: Stateroom assignments may be made at Crystal’s discretion, possibly one month before departure, or as late as the day before departure. Most cabins are usually assigned one week before sailing.

Cunard Line

How It Works: With a Cunard guarantee, you are assured a cabin in the category you booked or better. However, free upgrades are possible only within the room type booked. (For example, if you book an outside cabin guarantee, you might get a better outside cabin but you won't get upgraded to a balcony.)

When You'll Know: Cabin assignments may be made anywhere from 150 to one day before departure.

Disney Cruise Line

How It Works: Disney Cruise Line offers guarantees in any given category at the normal fare for that category, depending on availability. Passengers are eligible to get upgraded at no additional charge, but upgrades are rare.

When You'll Know: Cabin assignments generally take place within 30 days of departure, but timing can vary.

Holland America Line

How It Works: Holland America guarantees are offered in specific cabin categories, depending on availability, at the normal fare for that category. Passengers who book these cabins might snag a free upgrade if they're lucky.

When You'll Know: Assignments are made between 30 days and one week before sailing.

MSC Cruises

How It Works: MSC Cruises offers guarantee cabins -- typically only available for double-occupancy cabins -- selectively based on inventory. Passengers who book a guarantee cabin are eligible for a free upgrade if available.

When You'll Know: The time frame for assignment of guarantees can vary according to the sailing, category and type of guarantee. In general, guarantees are assigned within two to three weeks of sailing and in some instances may not be assigned until embarkation.

Norwegian Cruise Line

How It Works: Norwegian's guarantees are offered for a stateroom in the category the passenger initially paid for, or possibly a higher category at no extra cost. Guarantee cabins are not available for back-to-back reservations.

When You'll Know: Assignments are made any time after final payment has been received, up to the day of sailing.

Oceania Cruises

How It Works: Guarantee cabins are offered within specific categories at the prevailing rate, once all available cabins in that category have been assigned.

When You'll Know: Oceania Cruises' cabin assignments are made within 45 days of sailing.

Princess Cruises

How It Works: Depending on availability, Princess Cruises offers guarantees within specific categories as an alternative to an assigned cabin, and you will be assigned a room in that category or better.

When You'll Know: Cabin assignments will be made at any time between booking and day of departure.

P&O Cruises Australia

How It Works: Depending on availability, P&O Cruises Australia guarantees are offered for a stateroom in the category the passenger initially paid for, or possibly a higher category at no extra cost. When booking on a “Go” fare, you will be booked on a guarantee basis.

When You'll Know: Cabin assignments will be made at any time between booking and day of departure.

Regent Seven Seas

How It Works: If a cabin category is sold out, RSSC is usually able to offer guarantee cabins for that category. Passengers who book guarantee cabins may get free upgrades if they are available.

When You'll Know: Cabin assignments are usually made from one week up to the day of departure.

Royal Caribbean

How It Works: Royal Caribbean offers guarantee cabins, based on availability. Prices are typically lower than the rates for assigned cabins within the same category. Free upgrades are not available.

When You'll Know: Cabin assignments are made anywhere from 30 to five days before sailing.

Seabourn Cruise Line

How It Works: Seabourn occasionally offers guarantee fares as a special promotion on select departures. They are typically offered as a "run of ship" guarantee at a flat fare for ocean view and veranda suite categories (not the larger suite categories).

When You'll Know: Guarantees can be done at any time up to two weeks before departure.

Silversea Cruises

How It Works: Silversea Cruises offers guarantees if all assigned suites are sold out in a particular category. This is, like many other lines' guarantee programs, a waitlist for a possible free cabin upgrade. You might get upgraded or you might not, but you will get at least the category you booked.

When You'll Know: A suite may be assigned at any time before departure.

Windstar Cruises

How It Works: Windstar offers guarantee cabins if all assigned suites and staterooms are sold out in a particular category. If a room open ups in a higher category than the one you've guaranteed, you could get a complimentary upgrade.

When You'll Know: Cabin assignments are made on the day of sailing.