The Grill on P&O Cruises

Coming out of the pool on a hot day and needing to suppress that hunger doesn't mean you need to leave the Lido deck. A convenient alternative to The Pantry, The Grill allows you to feed your growling stomach while remaining in your swimmers.

Ambience

Nothing beats fighting your thirst and hunger wrapped in a towel. Passengers can remain relaxed poolside or relaxing on a sunbed while enjoying delicious snacks in the sun.

Meals

The Grill offers a mix of kiosk-style food including pulled pork or beef burgers, wraps, pies, nachos, chips, and hotdogs. Additionally, an all-day breakfast supplies bacon and egg rolls or chorizo wraps.

Prices

Lunch items such as hot dogs, pizza, burgers and chips cost A$3 each.

All-day breakfast items are also A$3.

Ships

The Grill can be found on the following P&O ships: