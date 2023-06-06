The Fine Art of the Transatlantic Crossing

Sponsored by Cunard Cruise Line

Imagine having seven whole days to yourself. Away from the pressures of home, the noise of social media, the distractions of daily life. Seven days to reinvent yourself: to be whoever you want and to try new things and have new experiences.

A transatlantic crossing is the perfect opportunity. Personally, I love the idea of sailing 3,565 miles and going for the best part of a week without seeing land. I like the perspective the distance gives on the sheer vastness of the North Atlantic. I love the sense of occasion, too, as you cross the gangway and step into a refined world of elegant lounges, sweeping staircases and hatted bellmen in scarlet uniforms. The anticipation of the voyage to come is a real thrill.

I have never been nervous about doing a crossing. Some people worry they'll get bored. To me, it's always been the opposite: How can I fit everything in? I feel a sense of freedom out there on the ocean. But, a transatlantic crossing can bring many surprises, too.