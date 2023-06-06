Cruise ships may be making lots of noise about their increasingly environmentally friendly credentials, but what about cruise ports? After all, if a ship is fitted with shoreside power connectivity, it's useless if there is nowhere to plug it in.

Plugging in

The issue has certainly rubbed residents living near Sydney's White Bay Cruise Terminal up the wrong way. The lack of shoreside power at the A$57 million facility means ships' engines keep running while berthed there to keep electric lighting and refrigeration running onboard. The result? Noise and air pollution that is driving many local homeowners to abandon the neighbourhood.

In October 2016, the NSW Government confirmed it would not even consider installing a "shore to ship" power source at the Balmain terminal until 2017.

That's despite predictions that the shipping sector will contribute 17 percent of global CO2 emissions by 2050 -- up from the current 3 percent. More than 70 percent of those emissions, which are heavy in nitrous oxides, sulphur oxides and particulates, are released within 400m of land.

Shoreside energy (SSE) could eliminate ship engine emissions in port waters, reducing each pollutant by about 90 percent and greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent, as well as reducing noise, vibration and engine wear-and-tear. Not burning extra fuel while stationary also comes with cost savings, although these vary by engine, vessel and fuel type.

It's certainly a thumbs-down in terms of the facility's green credentials. But the Port Authority of New South Wales insists it isn't being complacent.

"Port Authority continues in its work to understand and mitigate impacts of both air and noise emissions from shipping, particularly cruise shipping at White Bay in Sydney Harbour," a spokesperson told Cruise Critic.

"Port Authority recently announced a commitment of $5.3 million for a Noise Mitigation Strategy specifically designed to address community concerns about noise impacts of cruise ships at White Bay."

The strategy also includes a public consultation process with the intention of rolling out a program of noise attenuation for affected residences from early 2017.

The authority is also conducting a study into the feasibility, cost and emission benefits of installing shore power at White Bay.

"Port Authority will also be establishing a monitoring station to measure levels of air emissions such as sulphur oxides and particulate matter," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, companies ABB and Cavotec signed a Memorandum of Understanding last April to jointly offer complete shore-to-ship power solutions globally, suggesting change may be around the corner.

Friendlier Fuel

In 2015, the NSW Government introduced a regulation forcing ships to use safer, low sulphur fuel when in Sydney Harbour in response to concerns over pollution from residents, but the new rules became inoperative last year due to Federal Government amendments to the Protection of the Sea Act.

While the debate between the NSW and Federal Government continues, the major cruise lines using White Bay, Carnival Australia and Royal Caribbean have voluntarily agreed to adhere to NSW's low sulphur rules.

Ports are also closely monitoring the discussions with Victorian Ports Corporation closely monitoring air pollution over the last year.

"VPCM has been regularly monitoring the air quality at Station Pier against EPA standards and provides monthly reports to the EPA and the local community," chief executive Rachel Johnson said.

But the organisation stressed the role of the cruise lines that use its ports in keeping things green.

"The two major international cruise groups that use the Station Pier facilities have their own environmental management systems and publicly report on their environmental performance each year," Johnson continued.

"The Australian Maritime Safety Agency (AMSA) monitors fuel usage by all ships including cruise ships against the International standards adopted by the Federal Government. It also ensures compliance with other legislation relating to the prevention of pollution from ships, including the safe disposal of solid and liquid waste."

Underwater Impact

So what about the impact on a different type of local resident -- the flora, fauna and marine life?

At the forefront of the controversy are the ports located close to the Great Barrier Reef -- a natural icon that has long been celebrated for its diversity of marine life, but which many say is threatened in part by shipping practices in the area.

National industry body Ports Australia recently defended the existence of practices of ports in the area.

"When the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area was established at the low water mark in 1981, it was acknowledged that ports would be located within the World Heritage Area," it said in a statement.

"This was seen as appropriate and manageable because the World Heritage Convention does not exclude human activities or industrial activities from operating within World Heritage properties."

It stressed that all ports are located in inshore coastal areas many kilometres from mid-shelf and outer coral reefs and that the area is naturally turbid.

"Our members are strongly committed to environmental sustainability and ensuring that the natural values in and surrounding port areas are conserved and protected," it insisted.

"All ports have advanced environmental management and monitoring programs in place."

Dredging Dramas

Ports Australia particularly commended Queensland Ports' record of "responsible" environmental management, and highlighted efforts to implement "leading practices" associated with port operation and dredging in areas of conservation importance.

An example of this is the new Queensland Maintenance Dredging Strategy for the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Park, which was unveiled in November last year.

Ports Australia chief executive David Anderson said the strategy would deliver certainty and confidence that maintenance dredging activities and material disposal can continue to occur in a sustainable manner.

"The strategy presents a leading practice approach to the long-term management of sediment that accumulates in shipping channels, which our members have been developing in recent years," he said.

"It is also supported by an Environmental Code of Practice for Dredging and Dredged Material Management released by Ports Australia in August 2016."

Both these initiatives form part of the work program supporting the Reef 2050 Long Term Sustainability Plan.

Beyond the Reef

Other ports are surrounded by rich wildlife, too, and so also have a role to play in its protection.

For example, Kimberley Ports Authority supports the Broome Community Seagrass Monitoring Project, which monitors the Roebuck Bay seagrass meadows. Under the project, KPA has surrendered parts of port waters to the marine park and is now working closely with the Department of Parks and Wildlife and Nyamba Buru Yawuru to ensure communication lines are maintained to address any "cross-boundary" concerns.

Fremantle Ports has also a number of wildlife-focused projects underway. For example, it established a 3,400 square metre nesting sanctuary for fairy terns in 2014 on reclaimed land at Rous Head, which saw the adult breeding population of the bird rise from 180 in 2014-15 to 320 in 2015-16.

It has also provided some funding to cover the cost of satellite tags to enable tracking of Little Penguins to understand the regular locations and depth of water they use for travelling and feeding.

"Little Penguins are known indicators of how well coastal marine systems are functioning," a spokesperson said.

The authority is also funding a new study looking at dolphin foraging behaviour being conducted by Curtin University's Centre for Marine Science and Technology.

The Garbage Plan

Fremantle Ports has also been impressing people with its waste management strategy of late, being named the top State Government agency for waste management at the Waste Authority WA Infinity Awards in November 2015.

"Our winning submission described how a consistent approach to waste management has been developed for employees, volunteers and tenants," a spokesperson said.

"Well-developed waste management systems have been in place for many years."

In a further step during the reporting period, a waste management guide was produced to help employees deal with the many waste streams.

"Providing this information to our tenants raised their awareness and allowed easy implementation of similar systems, often with cost-savings efficiencies," the spokesperson said.

"Those lessons learned have since been shared with other industry bodies."

The Future

Important strides are being made but there is still a long way to go. As the local cruise sector goes from strength to strength, with more Australians taking to the seas, the environmental impact of cruising will only become clearer.

So how to tackle it? These fragmented efforts are great but a whole of industry approach is required. It's time to get everyone on the same page.