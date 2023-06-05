  • Write a Review
The Boaty Weekender Cruise Presented by Belle & Sebastian

Kerry Spencer
Contributor

Future Boaty Weekender cruises have not been announced. Stay tuned.

The Boaty Weekender aims to recreate the Bowlie Weekender music festival that took place in 1999, curated by Belle & Sebastian, at Camber Sands on the South Coast of England. Celebrating 20 years since the original land-based festival took place, The Boaty Weekender is set to raise the flag for Cool Britannia at sea.

Find out exactly what to expect onboard and how to reserve your place in Brit Pop history below.

General Info

The chilled vibes of Belle & Sebastian is set to (gently) rock the Western Mediterranean, onboard Norwegian Pearl, from August 8 to 12, 2019. The ship will set sail on a roundtrip from Barcelona, calling at Cagliari, Sardinia, with a sea day either side of the port call.

Lineup and Highlights

The lineup features: Mogwai, Yo La Tengo, Camera Obscura, Teenage Fanclub, Django Django, Alvvays, Buzzcocks, Japanese Breakfast, The Vaselines, Honeyblood, Hinds, Kelly Lee Owens, Nilufer Yanya, Whyte Horses, Tracyanne & Danny and Alex Edelman. Though the highlight for most passengers will undoubtedly be the headline act, Scottish duo, Belle & Sebastian.

There's a live Q&A with Belle & Sebastian and, for the first 350 passengers that book a cabin, exclusive access to a performance of the band's album "Fold Your Hands Child, You Walk Like a Peasant," plus a vinyl copy of the tracks.

There are two themed nights on the sailing, Ahoy Sailor and At the Captain's Table, when passengers will be encouraged to dress up.

Onboard Vibe

Chilled. Expect a cool indie vibe with a relaxed atmosphere onboard. Outside of the live performances, passengers can take part in yoga classes, meditation, quizzes and scrabble tournaments.

Families are also encouraged to sail so expect a family-friendly feel, with The Boaty Weekender-themed kids' activities planned throughout the sailing.

Who Would Like It

Fans of Belle & Sebastian and the band's style of laidback indie pop. The sailing is all about the music, aimed squarely at anyone with a specific interest in one of the artists listed above. If you've outgrown festival campsites and wellies and now prefer to soak up the Mediterranean sun while listening to your favourite bands, you'll love this cruise.

How to Book

The Boaty Weekender cruise is operated by Sixthman. You can book your place directly on the organiser's website.

Updated December 04, 2019
