The Biggest Antarctic Challenge: Finding the Expedition Cruise Style That’s Right for You

1. Luxury Antarctic Cruises

Your travel style is first class all the way. Sure, you don't mind roughing it on a Zodiac during the day, but at night you want to get dressed up a little and enjoy a great martini and your filet cooked to order.

Silversea Cruises

For discerning passengers, Silversea Cruises' expedition arm, which offers a distinctive European flair onboard, operates two ships in Antarctica. The 144-passenger Silver Explorer was joined in late 2017 by the 240-passenger Silver Cloud Expedition, and it's the latter ship that's commanding almost as many headlines as the White Continent.

A massive transformation, Silversea invested $40 million into making it an ice class-rated vessel. Among the changes, as we reported on Cruise Critic, include "extensive steel reinforcement, new sonars for underwater detection and polar temperature-resistant windows." And still, there was plenty left in the budget to focus on softer enhancements, including decor and creating new restaurants and lounges.

This expedition cruise is for you if… You want to balance absolutely luxurious pampering, with private butlers, superb European cuisine, and a lavish spa, with hearty days onshore that immerse you in the wildlife, ecology and the history of Antarctic expeditions. With five restaurants onboard, Silver Cloud Expedition has the most dining options of any expedition ship.

Antarctic expedition standout: Expeditions are led by a team of leaders who are specialists in areas such as marine biology, geology, and ornithology, among others. Silversea's program is in partnership with the Royal Geographical Society, under the patronage of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Both ships are equipped with Zodiacs and kayaks, with excursions on and around the frozen landscape run by a large and highly experienced polar expedition team; the ratio of expedition specialists to passengers on its polar cruises is 11:1. Silver Cloud Expedition also has the niche's first-ever photo studio at sea. Here, passengers can get group instruction (private lessons are available for a fee), use editing software and print photos.

How you'll explore the Antarctic: Both Silver Cloud Expedition and Silver Explorer have passenger capacities that fall within established Antarctic maximums, which means everyone can be on shore at the same time. The line aims for two landings each day while on the continent. All tours are included in cruise fares.

Where you'll sleep: Everyone stays in a spacious suite (from 240 square feet and up on Silver Cloud Expedition) with views and such amenities as Bulgari bath products in the marble bathrooms and on-demand movie selections on the flat-screen TV. Extraordinary spaces exist on Silver Cloud Expedition, including a huge and opulent Grand Suite with separate living room and sleeping areas and a large balcony. You can combine this suite with an adjacent suite for a two-bedroom, 1,100-sqaure-foot home away from home.

Perks and extras: All passengers are equipped with custom-made-for-Silversea parkas. Other gifts include a waterproof backpack and a fun black cowboy hat. All cabins are entitled to butler service with in-suite course-by-course meal service. After its renovation, the fitness center onboard Silver Cloud Expeditions is near triple its original size. You'll care about that because Silversea's main restaurant is affiliated with Europe's prestigious Relais & Chateaux. Meals are sumptuous, including at the French-influenced 12-seat La Dame (the only eatery that levies a surcharge). Don't miss a chance to dine alfresco in the Antarctic; at The Grill you can roast your own meats on lava rocks (there are heat lamps but you may want to wear your new parka). And a dip in onboard whirlpools give a new meaning to polar bathing.

Prices: From $1,494 per person, per day, based on a 10-day sailing on Silver Cloud Expedition; from $1,350 based on a 12-day itinerary on Silver Explorer.

Seabourn Cruises

Seabourn is best known for is American-influenced luxury cruises. In an effort to add Antarctica to its itineraries, the line actually sent its Seabourn Quest back to the shipyard to acquire an ice-strengthened hull.

This expedition cruise is for you if… You want to balance intrepid on-land experiences with all the aspects of a luxury cruise, such as a casino, spa, multiple restaurants and lounges, shops and a theater. Fond of name-dropping, Seabourn has a show created in collaboration with award-winning lyricist Sir Tim Rice, a spa tied in with wellness guru Dr. Andrew Weil and a steakhouse operated in conjunction with famed American chef Thomas Keller.

Antarctic expedition standouts: The Seabourn Conversations series brings historians, authors and other experts onboard, and the Antarctica cruises also include a knowledgeable expedition team of naturalists, glaciologists, whale and penguin experts, ornithologists and others. Digital photography workshops feature tips from a professional photographer.

How you'll explore the Antarctic: There's a complimentary Zodiac landing each day, with insight from the expedition team -- who, like passengers -- are outfitted with high precision, long-range Swarovski Optik binoculars (yes, more name-dropping). You can also book a kayak tour (for a fee).

Where you'll sleep: All staterooms are called suites, and most have private verandas. Standard suites, measuring 365 square ft., are the largest in their category in the expedition niche. Even larger accommodations include the 1,100 square ft. Wintergarden, which uniquely features a solarium with egg-shaped bathtub in addition to its huge living and dining room, separate bedroom, bathroom with stand-alone tub and shower, and massive balcony.

Perks and extras: All passengers get a complimentary Seabourn parka and backpack, and can borrow, while onboard, high precision, long-range Swarovski Optik binoculars. Signature events include Caviar on Ice, a treat served on deck by crew as you view the frozen sights

Caveats: Normally, Seabourn Quest has a passenger capacity of 450 travellers and it doesn't sail full to Antarctica to keep the experience more intimate. Still, because expedition operators are limited to 200 passengers on shore at any given time on an Antarctic landing, you can be limited to one visit on shore per day.

Prices: From $762 per person per day, based on a 21-day itinerary.