The Rhine River is one of the longest in Europe and the amount of amazing destinations along its banks is extensive. Over 820 miles, everything from clifftop castles in the Upper Middle Rhine Valley to the canals of Amsterdam are just some of the places you'll experience as the Rhine makes its way through the Netherlands, France, Germany and Switzerland.

If scenery, history, food or wine are on your must-see list, look no further than the Rhine. And chances are high that you'll get a taste of the Rhine River's coolest destinations whether you opt for a short Christmas market cruise or a one- or two-week itinerary. To help you plan your cruise vacation, take a look at some of the best Rhine River cruise destinations and some lesser-known gems you can visit along the way.