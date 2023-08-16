Best Rhine River Cruise for Families: Adventures by Disney

Service on an Adventures by Disney river cruise (Photo: Cynthia J. Drake/Cruise Critic contributor)

The Disney name is synonymous with family fun, so it's not a surprise that Adventures by Disney is easily the best Rhine River cruise line for families. Adventures by Disney charters AmaWaterways ships that carry only 140 passengers, and brings their own spin to the sailings through Adventure Guides who are trained in all things kids.

On an Adventures by Disney river cruise, families are the only passengers onboard. Programming and excursions are geared toward kids, with a focus on stories rather than history, and activities designed to burn off energy and keep children engaged, such as tobogganing in the Black Forest. The ships also have small pools onboard, so kids can take a break from touring and just have fun (while their parents relax).

In the evening, kids gather together to have their own supervised meal -- teens have their own gathering -- while parents unwind on their own. That's followed by a movie night or activity that goes until bedtime. It's all a great mix of together time as a family, paired with opportunities for parents to reconnect -- the extra Disney-level service is just a bonus.