Some ships spend 365 days sailing the same itineraries or sticking to the same regions. But, depending on the season, many ships also relocate a few times a year (from Australia to America, or Asia to Australia, for example). Cruise lines sell these one-way routes (usually at a discount), rather than sail the ships without passengers.

The following are answers to some of the questions people ask about repositioning cruises for Australians.

How do I find repositioning cruises to or from Australia?

Look to regions that have very specific annual seasons. For example, ships that spend summertime in Alaska usually relocate come September. Repositioning cruises travelling to and from Australia frequently stop in Tahiti or travel via Hawaiian ports such as Honolulu, Lahaina, Kailua and Kona. Other repositioning itineraries that journey to and from Asia include ports such as Singapore, Bali, Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, and Puerto Princesa and Manila in the Philippines.

Why should I take a repositioning cruise?

You can often visit multiple countries and cruise regions and experience exotic destinations such as Tahiti, which can otherwise be difficult (and expensive) to reach. A repositioning cruise might also visit multiple cities on Australia's East Coast in the one trip. Repositioning cruises often incorporate a multitude of sea days, offering a more relaxing vacation without hectic, back-to-back port calls. Finally, when ships reposition, you save: per-diem rates for repositioning cruises are often much lower than they are for "regular" sailings.

What are the downsides?

Because repositioning cruises begin in one city and end in another -- sometimes many, many miles away -- passengers are often responsible for picking up typically expensive one-way or open-jaw flights. Be on the lookout for cruise deals that include the one-way fare, which make a repositioning cruise an extraordinarily good value. For some passengers, spending days on end in the middle of nowhere -- particularly on ocean crossings -- is more maddening than relaxing. Plus, repositioning voyages tend to be long (some nearly a month), which often limits them to retired seafarers and the lucky few with a decent amount of annual leave.

Intrigued? Read on for details on some of our favourite repositioning cruises for 2020 and 2021, especially suited to Australians.

Summer 2020

The Trip: Sydney to Singapore, 14-night Indonesian cruise

Departs: 28 January

Itinerary: Sydney, Gladstone, Cairns, Dili, Benoa, Lombok, Singapore

The Perks: This Indonesian itinerary, which includes lesser-known ports such as Dili and Lombok, will appeal to P&O Australia fans who want to venture further afield.

Who Should Go: With a good balance of sea days, cultural immersion and city stops, this itinerary will appeal to a wide variety of cruisers.

The Trip: Papeete to Sydney, 18-night cruise

Departs: 11 February

Itinerary: Papeete, Bora Bora, Pago Pago, Cross the International Date Line, Apia, Lautoka, Auckland, Tauranga, Napier, Wellington, Sydney

The Perks: Start your journey in beautiful Tahiti before heading to Fiji, New Zealand, and finishing your cruise in one of the world's most famous harbours.With extras such as unlimited shore excursions, free alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks and gratuities included in the fare, passengers can relax without having to worry about their onboard spending.

Who Should Go: Well-travelled and well-heeled passengers who enjoy a luxury cruise experience where the fare covers virtually everything, from specialty dining to Skyping the family back home. With only a few tender ports, this itinerary is suited to those who prefer the convenience (and physical ease) of walking off the ship rather than tendering.

The Trip: Sydney to London, 70-night transatlantic and transpacific cruise

Departs: 25 February

Itinerary: Sydney, Hamilton Island, Cairns, Madang, Yokohama, Kagoshima, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Halong Bay, Ho Chi Minh City, Sihanoukville, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Colombo, Mumbai, Luxor, Petra, Suez Canal Transit, Jerusalem, Athens, Gibraltar, London.

The Perks: This cruise is a good choice for those who enjoy exploring on shore and relaxing at sea. Ports in China, Japan, Vietnam, Egypt, and Greece offer plenty of variety for cruisers out to see the world.

Who Should Go: Travellers who love sea days and exploring on shore in equal measure will enjoy this cruise as most of the ports only have a handful of sea days inbetween. Traditionalists who enjoy a more leisurely cruising experience will appreciate this slightly smaller ship.

The Trip: Sydney to Hong Kong, 21-night cruise

Departs: 1 March

Itinerary: Sydney, Gladstone, Cairns, Darwin, Bali, Lombok, Surabaya, Singapore, Kota Kinabalu, Puerto Princesa, Coron, Manila, Hong Kong

The Perks: With an appealing mix of familiar and lesser known ports, this repositioning cruise gives cruisers the opportunity to enjoy a longer sailing on one of Australia's newest lines.

Who Should Go: Regular cruisers looking for something different will enjoy this new ship and its varied itinerary. Finishing this cruise in Hong Kong is a nice change for those who are more accustomed to cruising in and out of Singapore.

The Trip: Sydney to Singapore, 40-night Gems Of Australia & The Java Sea cruise

Departs: 8 March

Itinerary: Brisbane, Hamilton Island, Townsville, Cairns, Dili, Komodo Island, Senggigi, Benoa, Celukan Bawang, Probolinggo, Surabaya, Semarang, Singapore

The Perks: Seabourn Encore is one of the newest and most luxurious cruise ships to visit Australia. This gorgeous ship has all-suite accommodation, with a sophisticated look, superb food and an unstuffy vibe that makes it ideal for a longer itinerary.

Who Should Go: This itinerary offers a larger than usual number of ports for a repositioning cruise in Australia and is ideal for active travellers who like to explore as well as relax. The sea days on this itinerary allow passengers plenty of time to enjoy this ship's elegant surrounds.

Autumn 2020

The Trip: Sydney to Vancouver, 24-night South Pacific crossing

Departs: 9 April

Itinerary: Sydney, Noumea, Lifou, Lautoka, Dravuni Island, Savusavu, Pago Pago, Honolulu, Lahaina, Nawiliwili, Victoria, Vancouver

The Perks: This itinerary is a tropical treat with plenty of time to soak up the sun. With stops in Fiji, Samoa and Hawaii, you will be spoiled for choice when it comes to finding somewhere picturesque to spread out your towel.

Who Should Go: More mature cruisers who value old-style elegance will appreciate this ship's many charms. For those who would like to visit Canada, this itinerary offers a relaxing trip home minus the jetlag.

The Trip: Sydney to Singapore, 14-night transpacific cruise

Departs: 19 April

Itinerary: Sydney, Brisbane, Airlie Beach, Cairns, Darwin, Singapore

The Perks: Royal Caribbean's Voyager of the Seas offers an impressive array of entertainment options including ice-skating, an onboard surf simulator, mini-golf, and a climbing wall.

Who Should Go: This 14-night ocean crossing, which sails up the Queensland coast and on to Darwin before cruising to Singapore, offers fun-in-the-sun ports followed by some rest and relaxation at the end of the cruise.

Spring 2020

The Trip: Honolulu to Sydney, 19-night transpacific cruise

Departs: 27 September

Itinerary: Honolulu, Papeete, Bora Bora, Moorea, Crossing the International Date Line, Napier, Wellington, Picton, Sydney

The Perks: Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas offers plenty of fun including a FlowRider surf simulator, dodgem cars, iFly skydiving, roller skating, and the North Star viewing capsule.

Who Should Go: This 19-night repositionging cruise offers fun-in-the-sun in the departure port of Honolulu and several stops in Tahiti before heading to New Zealand to explore less visited spots such as Napier and Picton.

The Trip: Bangkok to Sydney, 28-night South Pacific cruise

Departs: 4 October

Itinerary: Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Semarang, Surabaya, Bali, Lombok, Komodo, Darwin, Thursday Island, Cairns, Townsville, Whitsunday Islands, Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney

The Perks: Overnight stays in Bangkok, Java, Bali and Darwin allow time to fully immerse yourself in the art and culture of these destinations.

Who Should Go: Passengers who enjoy a serene ship ambiance, more time in port and an all-inclusive cruise experience. With just a few sea days sprinkled throughout this itinerary, there are plenty of opportunities to get off the ship and go exploring.

The Trip: Southbound Voyage London to Sydney, 52-nights

Departs: 9 October

Itinerary: Tilbury (London), Lisbon, Casablanca, Mindelo, Bridgetown, St Georges, Cartagena, Colon, Panama Canal, Cross Equator, Nuku Hiva, Papeete, Huahine, Bora Bora, Raratonga, Cross International Date Line, Tauranga, Auckland, Sydney

The Perks: This itinerary includes highlights from some of the world's most sought-after cruise destinations and experiences, from sailing through the Panama Canal and dropping anchor in Tahiti to crossing the International Date Line.

Who Should Go: Cruisers who have the time (and money) for a lengthy voyage and enjoy relaxing during days at sea.

The Trip: Singapore to Brisbane, 12-nights

Departs: 4 November

Itinerary: Singapore, Darwin, Cairns, Airlie Beach, Brisbane

The Perks: Radiance of the Seas offers a relaxing cruise experience with a focus on dining including an impressive choice of specialty restaurants for such a small ship.

Who Should Go: This cruise is ideal for cruisers who enjoy a relaxing sailing on a smaller ship combined with a handful of familiar Australian ports.

Summer 2021

The Trip: Los Angeles to Sydney, 30-night transpacific cruise

Departs: 25 January

Itinerary: Los Angeles, Nawiliwili, Honolulu, Hilo, Nuku Hiva, Rangiora, Papeete, Bora Bora, Pago Pago, Crossing the International Date Line, Suva, Bay of Islands, Auckland, Sydney

The Perks: If you can't get enough of French Polynesia, this itinerary is for you with stops at four ports including Bora Bora and lesser-known destinations. With a pleasing mix of stops and sea days, this cruise is ideal for those who enjoy watching the ocean and exploring onshore in equal measure.

Who Should Go: If you prefer cruising without young children onboard, this adult-focused ship delivers, with an intimate ambiance that is reminiscent of an upmarket country estate. Its relaxed atmosphere lends itself to leisurely sea days and lingering over high tea.

The Trip: Sydney to Papeete, 18-night transpacific cruise

Departs: 27 February

Itinerary: Sydney, Isle of Pines, Noumea, Lifou, Port Vila, Lautoka, Dravuni, Apia, Pago Pago, Bora Bora, Raiatea, Moorea, Papeete

The Perks: Norwegian Jewel offers an affordable large ship cruising experience with plenty of cosy nooks for relaxing and an expanded children's program that makes it great for families.

Who Should Go: Passengers who enjoy tropical destinations and would like to experience an overnight stay at Bora Bora. This itinerary offers a lot of ports for a transpacific cruise, making it a good choice for cruisers who like to get off the ship and explore.

Autumn 2021

The Trip: Sydney to Honolulu, 19-night transpacific cruise

Departs: 15 April

Itinerary: Sydney, Bay of Islands, Auckland, Cross International Date Line, Moorea, Papeete, Bora Bora, Hilo, Lahaina, Honolulu

The Perks: Relaxation is the name of the game on this voyage, which offers a few days in New Zealand followed by plenty of sea days and a smattering of exotic ports. On sea days, passengers can relax on a picnic blanket at the Lawn Club, a full half-acre of lush living grass, located on the ship's uppermost deck.

Who Should Go: This 19-night ocean crossing is ideally suited to sophisticated travellers who enjoy a contemporary cruise experience. Entertainment options, including a Hot Glass Show and specialist enrichment lectures in the main theatre, are deservedly popular on sea days.

The Trip: Sydney to Honolulu, 19-nights with a large number of sea days

Departs: 17 April

Itinerary: Sydney, Picton, Wellington, Cross International Date Line, Papeete, Moorea, Bora Bora, Lahaina, Honolulu

The Perks: Serenade of the Seas will take almost three weeks to travel from Sydney to Honolulu, with an itinerary that features just a handful of port stops. This Royal Caribbean ship offers a relaxing cruise experience with a focus on dining and traditional cruise ship fun rather than high energy pursuits.

Who Should Go: This cruise is ideal for Royal Caribbean fans looking to enjoy a relaxing transpacific sailing with plenty of time to read, chill out, and watch the ocean.