Think of luxury river cruises in Europe and images of gourmet cuisine, white-glove service, private excursions and swanky cabins all likely come to mind. Sure, river ships are smaller in stature than their ocean-going counterparts, but luxury European river cruises provide everything from pools and fitness centers to massage, hair and beauty salons plus a choice of restaurants and lounges.

Luxury cruises on Europe's rivers also generally offer more inclusions than mainstream lines. Think: all-inclusive drinks and in-cabin mini-bars, premium shore tours and, in many cases, included gratuities. If that's not enough, do the words Champagne, four-poster beds or Buckingham Palace-ready butlers spark joy in you?

To help you see some of the most famous rivers of the world in style, take a look at this guide to the best luxury river cruises in Europe, from Scenic to Uniworld and everything in between.