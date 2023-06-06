The Best Ice Cream & Gelato on a Cruise

Carnival Cruise Line

We all scream for: Cold-slab, hand-blended ice cream creations at Cherry on Top

Where: Carnival Legend and Carnival Spirit

Why: Although it looks strange to have someone mix in ingredients to your ice cream as it's moulded by hand with scoop-like tongs on an ice-cold slab, it tastes so good. This concept has taken to sea onboard Carnival Legend at the Carnival's candy store, Cherry on Top. Pick from a dizzying, rainbow selection of bulk candy to blend right into your ice cream, for a fee. After you're done being a mad scientist of sugar, take to the outdoors to enjoy your creation in the open air. (Just watch out for some serious sun melt.)

Bonus: Available on Carnival Legend and Carnival Spirit, Shake Spot shakes it up with a tempting variety of milkshakes and spiders (floats) for kids and adults. For $A5, get the little ones a traditional shake -- or try a tropical take on the standard made with vanilla ice cream, pineapple juice and coconut syrup. Mum and Dad can opt for a spiked shake or float ($A10) in flavours like The Spirit of Kentucky (bourbon, caramel syrup and vanilla ice cream) or Dark and Stormy (vanilla ice cream in rum and ginger beer).