Specialty restaurants on cruise ships began as far back as the grand ocean liners, but really took off in modern-day cruising a little over two decades ago with a handful of steakhouses and themed eateries that offered cruisers an evening’s break from the main dining room -- usually for an extra charge.
But today’s array of restaurant choices onboard ships means some cruisers never see the main dining room at all. From fast-food hot spots like Guy Fieri’s Guy’s Burger Joint onboard Carnival ships to a chef inspired tapas restaurant on Windstar’s Star Class yachts, there’s a big spread awaiting today’s cruisers.
On some ships, there are so many specialty and alternative restaurant choices, you’d be hard pressed to try them all. And "specialty restaurant" on a cruise ship no longer automatically means you’ll have an extra charge on your account. Carnival is well known for its alternative options that are included in the cruise fare. Move up to the premium or luxury lines and you’ll find that few, if any, of the optional restaurants onboard cost extra.
At Cruise Critic, we’ve listened to cruisers and eaten our way through the options. Here are our picks for the best specialty restaurants on some of the best ships at sea, along with what you can expect when you dine onboard.
To account for price variables, under cost we use $$$ to show a cost between $30 and $50, while $$$$ means dining is more than $50 per person.
Food served in the main dining room of cruise ships is usually such high quality that there's little need to venture into the speciality restaurants -- so what's the draw? For people on long cruises, speciality restaurants offer a welcome change of scene and meal variety. The classier venues also offer passengers the chance to celebrate a special occasion, enjoy favourite cuisines, or appreciate a formal dining experience with exceptional service. Pull up a chair and discover some of the best cruise ship specialty dining for Australians.
White linen tablecloths, knowledgeable wait staff and sommeliers who help diners choose the perfect vintage make Nouveau Restaurant on Carnival's Carnival Spirit and Carnival Legend a standout.
Choose from 17 gourmet appetisers, entrees, soups and salads, including classic dishes such as surf and turf (beef and lobster), lamb chops, grilled fish and vegetarian options, and an array of tempting desserts to create a satisfying four course meal.
The restaurant also has its own bar for pre- and post-dinner drinks, and a grand entrance via the lifts or a dramatic see-through glass staircase. On sea days Nouveau offers a lazy afternoon of great food and service at the Long Lunch at Sea.
Celebrity Cruises states the key principles of its "modern luxury" dictum are built around matching and exceeding the aspirations of guests. This includes offering an innovative fleet, personalised service, and distinctive, exquisitely presented cuisine. So it is with Celebrity Solstice, home to one of the line's most stylish for-a-fee restaurants. Murano is like a fine old mink coat -- opulent, dignified and warm -- with food that is delicious and assembled by an accomplished brigade of chefs.
Murano's distinction is its blend of classic and modern continental cuisine, with many dishes prepared tableside. The wild forest mushroom cappuccino with creme fraiche and fine herbs is sophisticated, as is the dover-sole Veronique with green grapes and beurre noisette. Valrhona cocoa cake with caramel and white coffee ice cream provides a sweet finish as does the warm farewell from the ever-attentive staff.
From the professional welcome to the top-quality steaks (some of the best you will find on the high seas) and premium dishes such as lobster tail, Salt Grill more than justifies the extra spend. A menu that is on-trend without trying too hard and friendly, accommodating staff has made this restaurant a crowd-pleaser on P&O Australia's ships.
Fresh produce is the star at this casually elegant Mod-Oz restaurant, with meats and fish served every which way, from battered to steamed to grilled, with teriyaki wok-fried vegetables and coconut sambal. Don't miss the restaurant's most iconic dish -- liquorice parfait with lime syrup -- for dessert.
HAL's Pinnacle Grill steakhouse serves up An Evening at Le Cirque once on every seven-night voyage. This exclusive dinner gives cruisers from around the world the chance to experience Sirio Maccioni's legendary New York restaurant, from the food right down to the table decorations and place settings. Not surprisingly, this dining experience tends to book out fast.
The menu follows a traditional structure, offering a choice of between two and five dishes for each course, broken down into appetiser, soup, main course and dessert. Starters include lobster salad, wild burgundy escargot or chilled yogurt with melon soup. For the main course, diners can enjoy inventive dishes such as sea bass with peaches, capers, bourbon vanilla and chicken oysters or a classic chateaubriand. Desserts favour the traditional, with choices such as chocolate souffle, creme brulee or strawberry pavlova. An Evening at Le Cirque is offered on every Holland America ship sailing in Australia.
Chops Grille is renowned for its club-like ambiance and is one of the most popular restaurants across the Royal Caribbean International fleet. This signature eatery is available on all Australia-based ships. With earth-toned leather-backed chairs, curtains in hues of crimson, claret and gold and light wood furnishings, this classic American steakhouse is as sophisticated as it is snug.
Grade-A premium cuts of steak and fresh seafood are well to the fore on the unpretentious menus. Popular choices include Dungeness crab and shrimp cake with remoulade sauce, 340g New York strip steak served with a variety of sauces and sides such as rock-salt-baked Idaho potato or truffled corn. The most indulgent dessert is chocolate mud pie, a calorie-laden delight that is ideal to share.
Aqualina is available on Azamara and serves up inventive Italian cuisine in airy and elegant surrounds. Specialty dining at this restaurant is complimentary for suite guests; others pay a US$25 per-person cover charge for a four course meal.
Begin with paper-thin beef carpaccio or lobster ravioli with a crabmeat cream sauce, followed by radicchio salad topped with pine nuts and finely crumbled blue cheese or a bowl of sweet green pea soup. Mains include forest mushroom or prawn risotto or sauteed veal scaloppine. Leave some room for Italian desserts such as tiramisu.
The first Verandah Restaurant (or Verandah Grill as it was previously known) opened 80 years ago on Queen Mary. Once exclusively reserved for first class passengers and frequented by famous names including Winston Churchill, Elizabeth Taylor and Fred Astaire, the new incarnation of this restaurant is available to all Cunard passengers for a modest fee.
Open for lunch and dinner, the restaurant offers a three course French-inspired menu created by Cunard's global culinary ambassador, Michelin-starred Jean-Marie Zimmermann. Specialities include torchon de foie gras de Canard mi-cuit a la poire, nougat brulee; Grenadin de boeuf poele aux morilles, legumes primeurs a la truffe, pomme soufflees, jus reduit au Madere; and hot vanilla souffle Infused with Edmond Briottet Peach Liqueur. If you are confused about what that all means -- ask the waiters, they will explain!
Take a trip to Paris without the jetlag at Le Bistro, the most elegant restaurant on Norwegian Jewel. Traditional French fare and white-gloved service with a sense of theatre make this a special night out.
Start with a classic dish such as warm goat's cheese salad or onion soup gratin for entree followed by bouillabaisse or coq au vin for mains, ideally served with a drop of something French from the wine list. Desserts such as warm apple tarte tartin round things out nicely.
Romantic and intimate, Le Bistro is the ideal restaurant to enjoy 'date night' without the kids.
Billed as the only wine restaurant by Relais & Châteaux at sea, Silversea's Le Champagne offers a six-course set menu paired with wines from around the globe. Tables are extremely limited for this exclusive AU$40 per head dining experience, which is offered on Silver Shadow and Silver Whisper in Australia, so book well in advance (ideally before you get onboard using the online cruise planner).
Not surprisingly given the name, the menu at Le Champagne is decidedly French, with a focus on ingredients such as foie gras, caviar, duck and lobster. If you are unsure what to order, take note of the amuse bouche platter, which features a little bit of everything that is on the menu. Wine pairings are available at an additional charge. If you would prefer to avoid paying extra, your waiter will happily bring you a complimentary beverage from The Restaurant next door. Le Champagne is ideal for foodies who enjoy formal, attentive service and a long, leisurely dining experience.
Sabatini's, the hallmark Tuscan-inspired specialty restaurant on Golden Princess, offers a taste of la dolce vita in an elegant room with a wine tower displaying vintages that would delight any oenologist. During afternoons at sea wine connoisseurs can revel in "Super Tuscan Tastings" of the acclaimed vintages Sassicaia, Tignanello and Masseto.
Featuring northern Italian and Mediterranean specialities, many of them lighter than traditional dishes from the area, Sabatini's menu is like a horn of plenty. Over a complimentary glass of Prosecco, diners on cruises from Southampton can choose favourites such as burrata alla panna con carpaccio di pomodori, spaghetti allo scoglio, branzino al forno con zucchini and semi-freddo al cioccolato bianco soffice e limoncello.
Master Chef Jacques Pepin, personal chef to three French heads of state, is at the helm of Oceania's superior dining but we're most fond of the Asian-fusion Red Ginger. The Feng Shui-inspired decor, including glowing Buddha heads on each table, sets the stage for a memorable meal.
Red Ginger offers contemporary interpretations of Asian classics, such as claypot caramelised chicken and miso-glazed seabass. Extensive tea, wine, sake and dessert menus add to the experience. Best of all, it's complimentary. Reservations are not required but are strongly recommended, as the venue tends to fill up quickly.
Restaurant: Enchante (pronounced on-shon-tay)
Why we love it: The adults onboard need time away from the youngsters, and what better way to do that than in the uber romantic, Beauty and the Beast-inspired newest addition to the DCL specialty restaurant line-up.
The dish: Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Lallement, creator of the menus for Remy aboard Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, Enchante offers a la carte choices, as well as a fixed menu, complete with wine (or champagne) pairings. The meal will make you think you’ve stepped into a Parisian foodie dream, and in true Disney style may even convert the pickiest non-foodie into a lover of French cuisine. The surroundings, which are an ode to Lumiere (the charming footman/maître ’d candelabra character), will leave you humming your favorite BATB tune and dreaming of dancing the night away in the arms of your partner. A five-course champagne brunch is also offered on sea days.
Ships: Disney Wish.
Cost: $$$$
Restaurant: Manfredi’s
Why we love it: The food and atmosphere are authentic. Even though the menu stays the same throughout your cruise, it has enough variety to enjoy repeat dining. You could have steak one evening, seafood the next, and just some pasta on another night.
The dish: The rustic Tuscan menu offers hearty fare, traditionally prepared, in a trattoria-style setting. Highlights include octopus carpaccio, bistecca Florentine, veal scaloppini and osso Bucco. You can order pasta dishes (such as gnocchi alla Romana and mushroom risotto) as a main course or as a smaller appetizer.
In addition to the menu's regular offerings, the restaurant features entrée and pasta specials each night. And don't miss the cured meats and cheeses station at the entrance to Manfredi's -- the chefs there whip up a marvelous antipasti.
Ships: All Viking Ocean and Expedition ships.
Cost: No extra surcharge is levied for Viking Ocean Cruises' Manfredi's. Reservations are highly recommended.
Restaurant: Candles Grille
Why we love it: Even on Windstar’s rather informal sailing ships, a night out with friends or cruising companions dining on superb steak, seafood, and side dishes under the stars is a treat not to be missed.
The dish: Cruisers new to Windstar may find themselves searching the ship for the restaurant simply called Candles. They won’t find it. It doesn’t appear until the magical dinner hour. On the line’s sailing ships, Candles takes place on the pool deck. On the Star Class motor yachts, the back deck of the Verandah casual eatery transforms into Candles in the evenings.
The menu includes steaks, seafood, and vegetarian options, plus luscious appetizers, salads, and desserts. The presentation is that of any upscale steakhouse, complete with your choice of steak knives, flavored salts, and sauces to top your entrée.
Ships: All Windstar ships.
Cost: No extra surcharge is levied for Candles on Windstar Cruises, though the menu includes a pair of upcharge items. Reservations are highly recommended.
Why we love it: Combine a gorgeous setting and fantastic food, and you've got a go-to destination for romantic dates and special-occasion dinners.
The Dish: The Pacific Northwest-inspired Pinnacle Grill boasts creative menus prepared with regional ingredients and hand-selected aged Double R Ranch beef and fresh seafood. Try the cedar-planked halibut with shrimp scampi, roasted Jidori chicken with porcini mushrooms or filet mignon or rib eye steaks. It also has an extensive wine list, featuring varietals from the Pacific Northwest, where the line's headquarters are found.
Once per cruise (or once per week on longer sailings), the Pinnacle Grill transforms into pop-up French seafood brasserie Sel de Mer on six Holland America ships (Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Oosterdam, Eurodam, Westerdam and Zuiderdam), featuring seafood-centric dishes like seafood chowder, fresh-caught fish and bouillabaisse. Note on Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam, Sel de Mer has its very own venue, in addition to a dedicated Pinnacle Grill.
In addition, the Pinnacle Grill on Nieuw Statendam, Koningsdam, Rotterdam, Westerdam and Nieuw Amsterdam hosts a special "De Librije" five-course menu one night per seven-night sailing (twice on 10-day or longer sailings, if there's interest), featuring dishes designed by Dutch Michelin-starred chef Jonnie Boer.
Ships: Fleetwide.
Cost: $$$ - $$$$ Advance dinner reservations are highly recommended, while lunch can be reserved onboard.
Restaurant: Chops
Why we love it: This is Royal Caribbean’s hallmark specialty steakhouse restaurant, and while the line maintains consistent quality and service that repeat cruisers love, small tweaks to both help it keep pace with industry trends.
The dish: Prime beef is king on this menu but roasted organic chicken and four seafood choices round out the selections for those who don’t do red meat. The steaks are superbly seasoned, but guests can request their steaks be seasoned and cooked to their own specifications. Waitstaff offer up a selection of sauces to go with the steaks.
Sides (other than baked potatoes) are served in shareable portions, making it easy to try several. We highly recommend the gruyere cheese tater tots. Chops is open for lunch on sea days, with a lower price and the addition of a burger to the menu. Children’s menus are available.
Ships: Fleetwide.
Cost: $$$
Restaurant: S.A.L.T. Kitchen
Why we love it: Silversea has managed to pull together the desire cruisers have to fully experience the flavors of a destination with the line’s impeccable service and style.
The dish: S.A.L.T. stands for "sea and land taste". It’s an immersive concept that combines onshore experiences with onboard dining. Guests learn about foods and beverages of the region they are sailing through, literally from the ground up starting with shore excursions. There are three spaces onboard dedicated to the program: the S.A.L.T. Kitchen, the S.A.L.T. Bar, and the S.A.L.T. Lab where guests take a deep dive with a hands-on approach into the foods of the locale.
Even guests who opt not to join the associated S.A.L.T. tours or venture into the S.A.L.T. Lab will enjoy the Kitchen, with educational information provided on the menu and by the staff. Because the goal is to learn about regional foods, the menu changes almost daily. Guests can preview each day’s menu on the TV in their stateroom to decide when they might want to eat in S.A.L.T.
Ships: Silver Dawn and Silver Moon.
Cost: Dining in the S.A.L.T. Kitchen is included in the cruise fare, but the associated shore excursions are considered premium, for-fee tours.