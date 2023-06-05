One of the many things that keep us traveling is the excitement of seeing a new place, and there are big thrills to be had when you get a view of the land- and seascape while parasailing. In just about every cruise port, you'll find folks parasailing, soaring above the water, taking in a sky-high view of their ship, the sea and the city nearby.

If you're new to parasailing, it goes like this: After a safety talk, you board a boat and head out and then you strap yourself into a harness attached to a huge parachute and as the boat accelerates, you rise into the air. Don't panic, you're tethered to the boat by a strong cable, but you'll fly high -- sometimes as high as 1,300 feet -- and after you've had some time to look around, they'll reel in the cable and you'll descend gently to the boat.

Whether you're a parasailing veteran or the idea gives you goosebumps, read on because we've got a list of some of the best cruise ports for parasailing that you'll find anywhere.