It's a new year and that means it's time to start looking for the best cruise deals of 2023. In fact, the new year coincides with the beginning of wave season for cruise lines, when you're likely to find some of the best cruise deals of 2023 (even for sailings well into the future).
January to March is primetime for deals on cruises. While hefty fare discounts are the norm during wave season, expect cruise lines to bundle a huge number of perks into their 2023 deals, including free gratuities, onboard credits, shore excursion perks and reduced single supplements.
You'll find these deals across the spectrum at this time of year, from major lines like Royal Caribbean and Carnival to luxury cruises, expedition sailings and river cruises. In many cases, these bundled wave season perks can save travelers hundreds -- if not thousands -- of dollars on the cruise of their dreams or a quick getaway at sea.
Below you'll find a selection of the wave season cruise deals from 2022 to help you get a sense of the discounts and packages you're likely to see in 2023. Additionally, check out Cruise Critic's own year-round deals, which provide a straightforward score of zero to 100 to help you see just how good of a bargain you're getting.
In the meantime, brush up on our expert tips to finding the best cruise deals during wave season 2023. And don't forget to bookmark this page and check back often, as we'll be adding the best cruise deals of the 2023 wave season as soon as they start rolling in.
The Deal: Royal Caribbean's Wave season cruise deal offers a discount of 30% on every passenger as well as a kids sail free offer second passengers on voyages booked by Jan. 31, 2023. Cruisers can also look forward to ongoing flash deals, including instant savings of $550 instant savings and discounts on beverage and dining packages, shore excursions, wi-fi and more.
Eligible Voyages: Royal Caribbean's Wave Season deal is available on 2023, 2024 and 2025 voyages.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: The Kids sail free offer is a great way to enjoy Royal Caribbean's family-friendly amenities, but the 30% off deal for every passenger is the true standout.
Good to Know: Royal Caribbean's Wave Season deal is valid on new bookings made by Jan. 31, 2023.
The Deal: AmaWaterways' Wave season cruise deal is offering complimentary two-, three- or four-night pre- or post-cruise land packages on select 2023 Europe and Egypt sailings. Fifteen different land packages are available with this offer in destinations like Prague, Lake Como, Vienna, St. Malo, Bilbao, Bangkok and Dubai.
Eligible Voyages: AmaWaterways' Wave season cruise deal is applicable to select Europe and Egypt cruises departing in 2023.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: The value of AmaWaterways' complimentary pre- or post-cruise land packages included in this offer can be as high as $3,800 per couple.
Good to Know: AmaWaterways' Voyages' Wave Season deal is available only for new bookings made by March 31, 2023.
The Deal: American Cruise Lines' Wave season cruise deal offers discounts of up to $1,200 plus free domestic airfare on select itineraries. The offer concides with American Cruise Lines' 50th anniversary and is available for a lmited time.
Eligible Voyages: American Cruise Lines' 8-day Lower Mississippi River cruises departing April 8 to May 8th are eligible for a $1,200 discount per stateroom, plus domestic airfare; while 8-day Columbia & Snake River cruises departing April 8-May 8 are eligible for a $1,000 discount per stateroom and free domestic airfare. All other cruises in the same time period are eligible for free domestic airfare.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: American Cruise Lines' 2023 and 2024 cruise fares include port charges and fees as well as tips and gratuities, so the additional discount and free airfare makes this deal more enticing.
Good to Know: American Cruise Lines' Wave Season offer is valid on new bookings only.
The Deal: American Queen Voyages' Wave season cruise deal offers savings of up to $2,500 per stateroom and free economy class roundtrip air (or $300 per guest travel credit) on select 2023 voyages.
Eligible Voyages: American Queen Voyages' Wave Season cruise deal is applicable to sailings aboard the cruise line's seven-ship fleet on 2023 rivers, lakes and ocean, and expedition itineraries.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: Although the number of eligible airports varies by itinerary, the free economy class roundtrip air perk is a nice addition to a solid discount offer.
Good to Know: Offer is available on new bookings made by Feb. 28, 2023, and payment is due in full at the time of booking. Use offer code WINTER when booking.
The Deal: Azamara's Wave season cruise deal offers travelers 40% savings on select staterooms and a $300 onboard credit on sailings departing between Feb. 28, 2023 and April 3, 2024.
Eligible Voyages: Azamara's Wave Season cruise deal is available aboard the cruise line's four ships on select voyages departing between Feb. 28, 2023 and April 3, 2024.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: The $300 onboard credit, which is standard across all stateroom categories, is the icing on the cake for travelers seeking to enjoy Azamara's shore excursions, specialty dining, spa treatments and other onboard amenities.
Good to Know: Azamara's Wave Season cruise deal applies only to new bookings created until Jan. 31, 2023.
The Deal: Celebrity Cruises' Wave season cruise deal, dubbed the Semi-Annual Sale, brings triple savings on new bookings. Cruisers can save 75% off their second guest's cruise fare, up to an additional $800 per stateroom and receive up to $800 in onboard credit.
Eligible Voyages: Celebrity Cruises' Wave Season deal is applicable on most cruises sailing through April 30, 2025
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: A 75% discount off the second guest's cruise fare is a very generous way to embark on a Celebrity cruise, while the additional savings and onboard credit are the icing on the cake.
Good to Know: Celebrity Cruises' Semi-Annual Sale is valid only on new bookings made by March 1, 2023.
The Deal: Celestyal Cruises' Go Further, Get Closer Wave Season cruise deal offers savings of up to 60% on 2023 and 2024 itineraries. Travelers can also upgrade to Celestyal's “enhanced” fare for as low as $170 on three- and four-night itineraries, and for $260 on seven-night itineraries. The “enhanced” fare entitles cruisers to an unlimited premium drinks package, daily hour of complimentary Wi-Fi, 25 percent discount on specialty dining and discounts on pre-bookable shore excursions.
Eligible Voyages: The Go Further, Get Closer Wave season cruise deal is available on Celestyal's three- to 11-night itineraries across the Greek Isles and Eastern Mediterranean.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: Savings of up to 60% on some of Celestyal's most popular Aegean Sea itineraries can mean snagging a three-night cruise for as low as $339 per person (regularly priced at $840) or an 11-night holiday sailing for $1,329 per person, instead of $2,390.
Good to Know: Celestyal Cruises' wave season cruise deal is valid on new bookings made by Feb. 28, 2023.
The Deal: Costa Cruises' 'Seas the Day' Wave season cruise deal offers fares starting at $499 per person, plus up to $500 in onboard credit. Moreover, a reduced deposit of $100 locks in the rate, with free cancellation up to 30 days before departure.
Eligible Voyages: Sailings covered by Costa Cruises' 'Seas the Day' promotion range from three to 22 days departing January 2023 through 2024. including itineraries to the Mediteranean, Northern Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: While $499 per person is the lowest cost of this promotion, you can snag nifty itineraries for this price, like several 8-day Mediterranean journeys.
Good to Know: Costa Cruises' Wave season deal is valid on new bookings made by Feb. 28, 2023. Government taxes and fees are additional per person
The Deal: Cunard's 'Treat Yourself on Us' Wave season cruise deal includes up to $2,000 onboard credit per stateroom and discounts of up to 30% on fares for voyages booked by March 28, 2023.
Eligible Voyages: Cunard's Wave Season deal is available on select seven nights or longer itineraries between May 16, 2023 and Jan. 3, 2025, including Alaska, Caribbean, Australia, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Australia, Asia and Transatlantic crossings.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: Passengers looking to book far ahead can take advantage of the fact that Cunard's Wave Season deal applies to voyages as far ahead as 2025.
Good to Know: Offers is available on new bookings only made by March 28, 2023.
The Deal: Emerald Cruises' 'Explore the Extraordinary' Wave season cruise deal offers travelers up to $3,000 off per couple on river cruises and up to $4,500 off per couple on yacht cruises. Passengers who pay in full can also unlock bonus offers which incude a choice of free free or reduced international airfare, a free premium drinks package or bonus fare discounts that amount to the previously mentioned savings .
Eligible Voyages: The offer is available on Emerald's 2023 Europe and 2023-2024 Southeast Asia river cruises as well as select 2023 and 2024 yact cruises on board Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: Although you have to pay up front, the additional savings on both river and yacht cruises translate to significant discounts.
Good to Know: Emerald Cruises' Wave season deal is valid on new bookings made by March 31, 2023. For the bonus offers, you must pay the cruise fare in full 12 months prior to sailing or within 12 hours of booking for cruises departing within 12 months.
The Deal: Holland America Line's Time of your Life wave offer includes a free stateroom upgrade, fare discounts, free fares for kids and reduced deposits. The offer is combinable with Holland America's 'Have it All' premium package, which also includes tours, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi.
Eligible Voyages: Select voyages between summer 2023 and spring 2024 to Alaska, the Caribbean, Mexico, Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Canada/New England, Hawaii, South Pacific, South America and Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand, the U.S. Pacific Coast and more.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: Onboard credits and plenty of perks add plenty of value to this offer from Holland America Line. Plus, travelers who book by Jan. 31, 2023 can receive up to $400 per cabin in onboard credit.
Good to Know: Valid on new bookings made from Dec. 14, 2022 through Feb. 28, 2023. Not valid on Grand Voyages or cruises of five days or less.
The Deal: MSC Cruises' Wave season cruise deal deal bundles triple savings for cruisers. For a limited time, the cruise line is offering cruises for as low as $129 per person, up to $200 in onboard credit, plus kids sail free.
Eligible Voyages: MSC Cruises' Wave Season offer is aaplicable to itineraries sailing to the Caribbean, The Bahamas & Florida, Europe, Bermuda, Canada & New England. The lead rate of $129 is available on select 3-night cruises on MSC Meraviglia.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: A 3-day cruise for $129 per person is a pretty good deal in and of itself, but the extra kids sail free and onboard credit perks are even harder to resist.
Good to Know: MSC Cruises' Wave Season offer is valid on new bookings made by Jan. 25, 2023.
The Deal: Oceania Cruises' Wave season cruise deal coincides with the line's 20th Anniversary celebration. As part of the festivity, Oceania is offering travelers up to $800 in oboard credit per cabin plus the option of one OLife Choice amenity. The amenities include free shore excursions (up to 8 on voyages of 14 days or longer), free drinks package or additional onboard credit (up to $800).
Eligible Voyages: Oceania's Wave season cruise deal is elegible on 110 voyages throughout 2023 and 2024 to destinations like the Caribbean, Mediterranean, South Pacific, Alaska, Asia and more.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: The option to combine the offer's standard onboard credit with an additional OLife Choice amenity, which may include more onboard credit, gives cruisers exceptional value when booking a cruise with Oceania this Wave Season.
Good to Know: Oceania Cruises' Wave Season deal is valid on new bookings made by Feb. 28, 2023.
The Deal: Paul Gauguin Cruises' Wave season cruise deal, dubbed "Take Your Sweetie to Tahiti" arrives just in time for Valentine's Day and extends beyond the February holiday. On new bookings made by March 3, 2023, cruisers can enjoy a $200 onboard credit per suite or cabin, and a welcome bottle of Champagne with chocolate. The onboard credit can be used for spa treatments, excursions on land and below sea, gift shop splurges, and premium bar purchases.
Eligible Voyages: Paul Gauguin Cruises' Wave Season deal is available on all 7-night voyages in 2023.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: Couples dreaming of a getaway can look to Paul Gauguin Cruises' Wave Season deal as it combines the romantic landscapes of Tahiti with tailor-made onboard perks.
Good to Know: Paul Gauguin Cruises' Wave Season deal is valid only on new bookings made by March 3, 2023.
The Deal: Princess Cruises' Best Sale Ever wave season cruise deal offers travelers up to 35% off cruise fares and up to $150 of onboard credit. Cruisers can also enjoy savings on Princess' Plus or Premier packages, which add onboard perks such as wi-fi, specialty dining, premium drinks and photo packages. With the Best Sale Ever deal, passengers can add the Princess Plus package for $60 per person per person (which includes perks that would cost $140 per person per day if purchased individually) or the Princess Premier package for $80 per person per day (which would cost $257 if the perks were purchased individually). Princess Cruises' Wave Season cruise deal runs until March 1, 2023.
Eligible Voyages: Princess Cruises' Wave Season deal is available on any of the 15 ships in the line's fleet, including itineraries to Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, the Mexican Riviera and.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: The 35% discount is applicable to Princess cruises but also on cruisetours.
Good to Know: Offer is available to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states, D.C., Canada and Puerto Rico, and is only available for new bookings.
The Deal: Quark Expeditions' 'Escape Sale' Wave season cruise deal offers travelers several ways to save on a polar expedition. For a limited time, cruises can save up to 45% on polar voyages, plus free accommodations and free charter flights on select itineraries. Solo travelers can also wave the single supplements on select voyages, and travelers can snag an additional 10% off by paying in full.
Eligible Voyages: Quark Expeditions' Wave Season offer is elegible on 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 Antarctic Season voyages and 2022, 2023 and 2024 Arctic season voyages. The perks vary by season; visit Quark's website for more detailed information.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: Polar expeditions are generally among the priciest cruises, so a 45% discount equals significant savings.
Good to Know: Quark Expeditions' Wave Season offer is valid on new bookings made by April 3, 2023.
The Deal: Regent Seven Seas' Upgrade Your Horizon offer rewards cruisers this wave season with a 2-category suite upgrade and 50% reduced deposits. Additionally, travelers can enjoy 20% savings on select 2023 Mediterranean and Northern Europe Sailings.
**Eligible Voyages: ** Regent Seven Seas' Upgrade Your Horizon offer is available on 404 voyages ranging from January 2023 to June 2025. The 20% savings is available on select Mediterranean and Northern Europe voyages onboard Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Voyager, Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Navigator.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: This deal offers an unbeatable opportunity to book a higher suite category, up to a Penthouse Suite, while the reduced deposit is an attractive incentive to snag that upper suite at an even lower initial price.
Good to Know: Offer applies only to new bookings made by March 31, 2023.
The Deal: Scenic's 'Discover the Wonder Beyond' wave season cruise deal offers travelers up to $5,00 off per couple on yacht cruises and up to $1,500 off per couple on river cruises. Cruisers who pay in full can also obtain bonus offers which vary depending on the sailing. For river cruises, the bonus offer incudes a choice of free or two-for-one airfare, depending on itinerary length; a free or two-for-one multi-day land extension; or up to an additional $1,000 per person savings on sailings of eight days or longer. For yacht cruises, you can choose free economy or business class air or two-for-one air -- depending on itineraries and suite selection -- or additional savings of up to $3,000 per person.
Eligible Voyages: Scenic's 'Discover the Wonder Beyond' offer is applicable to more than 20 river itineraries and dozens of departures in Europe, as well as more than 125 Scenic Eclipse voyages.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: With the pay in full combinable offer, the savings on a Scenic Eclipse yacht sailing can up to $11,000.
Good to Know: Scenic's Wave season deal is valid on new bookings made by March 31, 2023. For the bonus offers, you must pay the cruise fare in full 12 months prior to sailing or within 12 hours of booking for cruises departing within 12 months.
The Deal: Seabourn's Suite Life Event Wave season cruise deal offers savings of up to 25% on select sailings through 2024. The deal offers up to 15% off Seabourn’s ocean voyages and up to 25% off Seabourn's expedition voyages, and runs through Feb. 28, 2023.
Eligible Voyages: Seabourn’s The Suite Life Event applies to more than 600 voyages throughout 2023 and 2024, visiting destinations on all seven continents.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: In addition to the savings, passengers can also take advantage of the offer's 15% deposit, although this perk is only available to US, Canada and Australia.
Good to Know: Seabourn's Suite Life Event is valid only on new bookings made by Feb. 28, 2023.
The Deal: Cruisers can save between 10% and 20% on new bookings made until Feb. 28, 2023, as well as up to 40% off select expedition cruises to destinations like Galapagos, Alaska, Norway and Iceland. Cruisers can also receive 50% off deposits and up to $200 onboard credit to spend toward shore excursions and spa services.
**Eligible Voyages: **The limited-time port-to-port prepaid offer applies to 226 ocean and expedition voyages aboard eight of Silversea’s ships, including sailings to all seven continents.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: While you have to have the cash on hand, saving up to 20% off a Silversea cruise is no small thing.
Good to Know: Offer is only valid when paying the non-refundable cruise fare in full within five days.
The Deal: Star Clippers' Wave season cruise deal gives travelers $230 of complimentary onboard credit per person on select sailings onboard Star Clipper and Star Flyer booked by Feb. 15, 2023.
Eligible Voyages: Star Clippers' Wave Season offer is valid select sailings through November 2024, including Mediterranean, Caribbean and Central American destinations.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: The onboard credit offer is standard across elegible itineraries and can be used for purchasing drinks, massages, Wi-Fi packages, or to book excursions.
Good to Know: Star Clippers' Wave Season deal is valid only on new bookings made until Feb. 15, 2023 and is available only to residents of North, Central and South America.
The Deal: Uniworld Cruises' 'The Year to Remember' Wave season cruise deal offers savings of up to $1,500 per person on select luxury river cruises. discount of 60% for second passengers on voyages booked by Jan. 31, 2023. Additionally, cruisers can enjoy a free $300 per cabin bar tab on cruises of up to six nights, and $600 for voyages of seven nights or longer.
Eligible Voyages: Uniworld Cruises' offer applies to select 2023 cruises in Europe, Asia, South America and Egypt.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: With this Wave Season offer, a total of 17 of Uniworld Cruises' voyages are eleigible for the highest discount of $1,500 per person.
Good to Know: Uniworld Cruises' Wave Season offer is valid on new bookings made by Feb. 28, 2023.
The Deal: Vantage Deluxe World Travel's Wave Season cruise deal brings savings on expedition, small ship and river cruising and land adventures. The deal includes up to 20% savings on select 2023 and 2024 voyages. In 2023, Vantage will navigate worldwide with 48 itineraries, taking cruisers to all seven continents.
Eligible Voyages: Vantage Deluxe World Travel's Wave Season deal applies to select 2023 and 2024 voyages
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: With savings of up to 20%, it's a good time to discover, or rediscover, Vantage Deluxe World Travel.
Good to Know: Vantage Deluxe World Travel's offer is valid on new bookings made by Feb. 28, 2023.
The Deal: Virgin Voyages' Wave season cruise deal offers a discount of 60% for second passengers on voyages booked by Jan. 31, 2023. Additionally, cruisers can enjoy a free $300 per cabin bar tab on cruises of up to six nights, and $600 for voyages of seven nights or longer.
Eligible Voyages: The free bar tab offer is available on Scarlet Lady's voyages from Dec. 18, 2022 to Dec. 27, 2023; Valiant Lady's sailings from Dec. 17, 2022 to Dec. 30, 2023; Resilient Lady's itineraries from May 14, 2023 to March 15, 2024; and Brilliant Lady's voyages from Dec. 24 - 30, 2023.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: Increase bar tabs and reduced second passenger fares should be music to cruiser's ears for those interested in checking out Virgin's ultra-cool adult-only cruises.
Good to Know: Virgin Voyages' discounted second passenger offer is valid on new bookings made by Jan. 31, 2023.