It's a new year and that means it's time to start looking for the best cruise deals of 2023. In fact, the new year coincides with the beginning of wave season for cruise lines, when you're likely to find some of the best cruise deals of 2023 (even for sailings well into the future).

January to March is primetime for deals on cruises. While hefty fare discounts are the norm during wave season, expect cruise lines to bundle a huge number of perks into their 2023 deals, including free gratuities, onboard credits, shore excursion perks and reduced single supplements.

You'll find these deals across the spectrum at this time of year, from major lines like Royal Caribbean and Carnival to luxury cruises, expedition sailings and river cruises. In many cases, these bundled wave season perks can save travelers hundreds -- if not thousands -- of dollars on the cruise of their dreams or a quick getaway at sea.

Below you'll find a selection of the wave season cruise deals from 2022 to help you get a sense of the discounts and packages you're likely to see in 2023. Additionally, check out Cruise Critic's own year-round deals, which provide a straightforward score of zero to 100 to help you see just how good of a bargain you're getting.

In the meantime, brush up on our expert tips to finding the best cruise deals during wave season 2023. And don't forget to bookmark this page and check back often, as we'll be adding the best cruise deals of the 2023 wave season as soon as they start rolling in.