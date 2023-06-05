The Beach Club at Bimini: What You Can Expect From Virgin Voyages' Private Experience Ashore

Along with innovative offerings like onboard tattoo parlors, blow-dry bars and drag brunches, Virgin Voyages will also offer its passengers access to an exclusive 4.5-acre beach club on the island of Bimini in the Bahamas when the line's first ship, Scarlet Lady, launches in 2020.

Although The Beach Club will provide a Virgin-centric experience, it's not a private island, so passengers will also have the option to explore other parts of Bimini, should they wish to do so.

As part of Virgin's efforts to attract a younger, trendier crowd, the line says The Beach Club at Bimini will feature an atmosphere that rivals those found at the best beach clubs in Ibiza and Saint-Tropez. Read on to discover what you can expect during your visit.

Longer Stays

One of the biggest complaints we hear about cruises is that they don't allow long enough stays in each port, but that won't be the case with Virgin's calls on Bimini. In most cases, the ship will arrive early in the morning and stay later into the night, allowing visitors to take in the sunset and enjoy the island's after-dark vibe, which will include dance parties, a bonfire and more.

Cabanas

There are three types of cabanas available to anyone to book at the Beach Club at Bimini: Bimini Beach, Bimini Grove and Bimini Lagoon. Beachfront cabanas are right in front of the Bahamian Sea; Grove cabanas overlook the hammock groves of The Beach Club and the Caribbean Sea; Lagoon cabanas are located near the epicenter of the Lagoon pool, perfect for anyone who wants a homebase close to the action. Reserved just for those staying in RockStar Suites,and Bimini RockStar cabanas are located in the club's VIP area on a beach called Richard’s Retreat; but they might be released to other passengers if for some reason, one or two are available. All cabanas are currently priced at $350 for the day and come with the first round of drinks on the house (a $100 package), comfy day beds, drink coolers and other extras.

Bars and Lounges Galore

With a total of six bars found throughout The Beach Club, cruisers won't have a shortage of watering holes. Near each, visitors will also find chic lounge areas with cushy seating from which to enjoy their beverages. We're talking stylish, cushioned booths; shaded hammocks; and even hanging wicker swing chairs, which will dangle over the water at the pool bar.

Beach and Pool

In addition to ocean access via the beach, The Beach Club will also feature a large lagoon-style pool that serves as the central focal point of the area. Surrounded by lounge chairs and umbrellas, it will host sun worshippers by day and dance parties by night (more on that below).

Water Sports

No beach day would be complete without the option for water sports. Passengers can rent equipment from an onsite "shack" to prepare for a day of snorkeling, shipwreck diving and other active pursuits.

Peace and Quiet

Virgin has said that its goal for The Beach Club is to slowly and quietly ease visitors into their days ashore with optional beach yoga and meditation before turning up the volume with things like pool parties and barbecues. But, the line has also said it wants to make sure visitors can take advantage of quiet relaxation at any time of day. To that end, the facility will also include a quiet zone that encourages self-reflection.

Food

Two food stations, which the line calls "food groves," will provide complimentary lunchtime bites, such as conch and mango salad or lechon asado on Bimini bread. Barbecues will also be held, featuring grilled fare with a side of DJ-spun music.

Parties

During each call on The Beach Club at Bimini, cruisers can experience a nighttime pool party with tunes from resident DJs, the first of whom is DJ, songwriter and record producer Mark Ronson. Following that, visitors can head down to the beach for the nightly bonfire "fireball ritual" before returning to the ship for sailaway. Other DJs in residence scheduled for upcoming sailings include Diplo, DJ MK and Sofi Tukker.

Exclusivity

While ashore at The Beach Club, passengers booked in RockStar Suites on Virgin's ships can take advantage of an exclusive terrace section called Richard's Retreat, complete with loungers, a dedicated DJ and bar, food delivery and a private beach area with cabanas.