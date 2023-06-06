Christmas Markets

The top-of-mind cruises for celebrating Christmas are likely to be those that call upon European Christmas markets in the weeks leading up to December 25. There are numerous river cruises dedicated to exploring the markets and even a few oceangoing sailings that include ports known for their Christmas markets.

The river cruises sailing during the holiday season typically immerse you in the traditions of each country on the itinerary with food, music and decorations. The outdoor markets themselves include a variety of handmade items, as well as an abundance of food and beverage. The atmosphere is far more relaxed and congenial than your average crowded shopping mall at home, making it easy to shed holiday stress and slip into a jolly attitude.

Polar Cruises

For a little more excitement during the holiday season, you can escape either north or south for an adventure that includes wildlife viewing, stunning scenery and possibly even the northern lights. Arctic cruises are more popular during the summer months, but a few select sailings are now possible during the holiday season, specifically designed for viewing the northern lights. Cruises to Antarctica take place from November to March -- the only time of year when travel to the region is manageable. In addition to the adventure, you can expect some holiday decorations and festivities onboard most ships.

Christmas in the South Pacific

If your goal for Christmas is skipping the kitchen, a relaxing cruise in the South Pacific might be to your liking. The weather is warm (though expect the possibility of choppy seas on your way out of and back into Australia). Many cruise lines move ships into the Australia-Pacific region (from Europe and Alaska) prior to the holiday season, so there is an abundance of choices, ranging from small to mega-ships, with cruises in almost every price range. Unless you sail with an adult-only cruise line, such as Viking Ocean Cruises, there will be lots of children onboard for the week of Christmas. Count on holiday decor throughout the ship plus traditional meals and treats served onboard.

Exotic Beaches

A total escape might involve beaches a little farther from home. Think about the Caribbean or maybe South America. Some far-flung destinations will have Christmas celebrations like those at home, while others (like those in Asia) may have little or no sign of the Christmas holiday. Either way, you'll find celebrations onboard and lots of relaxation, away from the cold.

Christmas and New Year's Combo Cruises

You can opt to party all week on a cruise that encompasses both Christmas and New Year's celebrations. There are 10-day cruises that catch both December 25 and January 1 in almost every region of the globe, including Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific, Caribbean, Mediterranean and Asia. Cruise lines transition between the two holidays seamlessly, allowing you to focus on enjoying the fun without the chores of taking down decorations and planning the New Year's Eve party.