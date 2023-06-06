The 7 Worst Cruise Ports for a Repeat Visit

Even the most passionate sailing fans are bound to suffer burnout, at least when it comes to certain cruise ports. Some places might feel a bit "been there, done that" if you have visited more than once; other places are simply lacking a variety things to do. If we sound jaded, keep in mind that every cruiser has their own list of likes and dislikes, but cruise lines and tour operators are always coming up with new excursions and activities.

Noumea, Suva, Lautoka and Benoa (Bali) are among the most commonly complained about, but we don't want to be biased against one region. Here is our unofficial list of the world's worst cruise ports for a repeat visit -- and ideas for how you can make your next stop better.

Noumea

This is by far the most maligned port of call in the South Pacific. When compared to the beauty of other stops, such as Isle of Pines and Bora Bora, Noumea doesn't really stand a chance. Australians, who are spoilt for choice at home, will be unimpressed by many of the rocky beaches. The area within walking distance of the wharf is also uninspiring if you don't know where to look.

Something Different: Consider eating lunch ashore at Noumea, even if you just grab a fresh baguette and cheese. As the heart of New Caledonia's culinary scene, the city specialises in French and brousse (traditional Kanak) cuisine, served everywhere from street stalls to gourmet restaurants. Understandably, food may be the last thing you need after a buffet breakfast, so keen shoppers should head to the designer boutiques on Rue de l'Alma and Rue de Sébastopol for French lingerie, clothes, sandals, handbags and pearls. Don't forget to pick up some French wine, at better prices than in Australia, if you are allowed to bring it back onboard your ship.

The other option is to get out of town on a tour (or hire a car) to Blue River Park, which is almost like Jurassic Park by the looks of its ancient plants, trees and the rare cagou bird. An excursion to Amadee Island is a fun day out for families -- go snorkelling with turtles, cruise on a glass-bottom boat and enjoy a barbecue lunch on a beautiful beach. Other people go sailing or catch a taxi to find the nicest beaches (just ask the driver). For local culture, Tjibaou Cultural Centre exhibits Melanesian artefacts, while the Musee de la Ville displays the fascinating history of World War II when New Caledonia was the main Allied military base and naval centre in the Pacific.

Nassau

If you read the Cruise Critic forums, you'll soon learn that many veteran sailors never even get off the ship in this Bahamas port -- and we can't say we blame them. Perhaps it's because they've been to the archipelago's capital so many times, they're over it. (Nassau appears on almost every Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean itinerary.) Or maybe they are saving their beach time for a cruise line private island, many of which are also in the Bahamas.

Something Different: Food tours of local restaurants and markets have come to Nassau -- and it's become one of our favourite recommendations to get beyond the pre-fab fun of Atlantis and other resorts.

Ocho Rios

The first time cruisers visit this Jamaican port stop, they'll be encouraged to climb Dunn's River Falls, often joining hands with others making the rocky climb in a human chain. The second time cruisers visit Ocho Rios, they may be left wondering what the heck to do. The port is particularly challenging for people who dislike tours or who aren't active.

Something Different: Reggae fans can get their groove on by visiting Bob Marley's Mausoleum at Nine Mile in nearby Saint Ann Parish. Excursions leave from the cruise terminal.

Monte Carlo

With glitz, glamour and Princess Grace, the port of Monte Carlo in the tiny principality of Monaco might sound ideal for Mediterranean-bound jetsetters. Invariably, though, people find themselves at loose ends. The Grand Casino requires a dress code; the cafes carry high prices; and you may feel like the proverbial outsider with your nose pressed against the (yacht) window.

Something Different: To really experience the port at its best, visit during the Formula One Grand Prix when race cars roar through town -- and a cruise cabin might be the cheapest accommodations in town. Or drive your own fast-paced F430 F1 Spider Ferrari along the French Riviera -- with an experienced instructor, of course; shore excursions are available.

Ketchikan

To find this Alaskan port's soul, you have to dig deep -- and wade through all the souvenir and Diamonds International shops that crowd the waterfront. Once you've gotten to Creek Street, things get more interesting, but really, beyond shopping and the quirky art galleries, there isn't much within city limits to keep you there.

Something Different: To make the most of Ketchikan, you have to get out of town. Canoeing and sea kayaking, floatplane rides to Misty Fjords, off-roading and more are within reach -- so don't let the jewellery stores get you down.

Flam

A stop on Norwegian Fjords cruises, Flam is home to the world-renown Flam Railway, consistently ranked as one of the world's most beautiful train trips (and we highly recommend training up and taking a bike back down). But once you've done that, the pickings in town are nonexistent.

Something Different: Aurland shoes, an exceptionally well-made leather-soled footwear that inspired penny loafers, are still made in a factory about 8 kilometers (5 miles) away. You can visit and buy your own to take home.

Bahrain

This oil-rich island nation off the coast of Saudi Arabia is just starting to open up to cruisers. The problem is, there's not all that much to see. A highlights tour will take you to a mosque that's not open to non-believers and a racetrack where no one is driving. Two attractions -- the Bahrain National Museum and Qal'at al-Bahrain, the Dilmun fort that's the country's only UNESCO World Heritage Site -- can easily be done in a few hours. Then what?

Something Different: Nothing yet. If it's your second Arabian Gulf cruise, choose a sailing that goes to Oman instead.

--By Chris Gray Faust, Senior Editor; updated by Louise Goldsbury, Australia Editor