1. The Ernesto, Princess Cruises

The Burger: The Ernesto is a mouthwatering concoction found on the menu at the Salty Dog Gastropub, which shares space with the Wheelhouse Bar on select Princess ships, as well as the Salty Dog Grill on Caribbean Princess. Named for celebrity chef Ernesto Uchimura -- the creator of the gastropub's menu -- this swanky and savory burger encompasses a ground rib-eye and short rib patty, grilled pork belly, gruyere cheese, caramelized kimchi, beer-battered jalapenos, charred onion aioli, salt and pepper on a brioche bun.

The Cost: Dining at the gastropub will set you back $19 per person. The price includes a starter of breadsticks with cheese dipping sauce and three small plates. The plates are chosen from a list of a dozen items, including The Ernesto. A choice of truffle-parmesan or sweet potato fries accompanies all selections. At the Salty Dog Grill, while the venue itself is free, the Ernesto burger will cost you $5 ($8, if paired with a beer).