The 5 Best Balcony Cabins for Your Next Cruise

New cruise ships are built with more balcony cabins than they are with any other accommodation type, but of course not all veranda cabins are created equal. Some balcony cabins have additional interior space, while others have larger balconies or extra amenities. If you're looking for the best balcony cabin you can book -- without having to upgrade to a minisuite or suite -- here are our five favourites across the mainstream lines.
Eighty percent of the staterooms onboard Celebrity Solstice have balconies. But those who want an upgrade on their view should book a Concierge Class stateroom, which has ample outdoor space and unobstructed views from a private balcony that is about five sq. m. Sparkling wine on request, afternoon canapes, the use of umbrella and binoculars and other thoughtful touches enhance the experience.
A whopping 75 percent of staterooms on Ovation of the Seas have balconies. But if you want to step it up a notch, book yourself in to Royal Suite Class, where the balconies really steal the show. The Sea, Sky and Star suites are all luxurious, but it's the Star Class that redefines the rock-star experience. Star features a Royal Genie service, complimentary dinners at specialty restaurants and exclusive access to onboard experiences. A Grand One-Bedroom Suite with a Large Balcony includes a double sofa bed and a balcony that is about 24 sq. m. Top tier indeed.
Fans of the Carnival brand will be pleased to know that Carnival Splendor is undergoing a major refurbishment before its arrival in Australia in December, where it will be based in Sydney. Carnival Splendor's accommodation includes a new category for Australians: Cloud 9 Spa Balcony cabins that give guests private access to the spa and exclusive spa packages and discounts. All up, there are 62 staterooms and four suites with private access to the spa, spa-related amenities and decor that is a step up from all the other accommodation.
The Penthouse suite onboard Pacific Aria has floor-to-ceiling windows designed to capitalise on ocean views. Perfect for those who want to hide away from the paparazzi, the Pacific Aria Penthouse features a spa bath large enough to accommodate an entourage and a private balcony that spills out from the living area, dining area and kitchenette. The suite features a spacious sitting area where you can enjoy complimentary canapes on cocktail evenings and program the in-room iPod to play indie pop tracks on repeat.
Majestic Princess has 312 Deluxe Balcony Cabins for passengers looking for more space. The Deluxe Balcony stateroom is a pimped-up version of the balcony stateroom, with more space and a comfortable sofa bed. The compact rooms are all high-thread-count linens, complimentary room service and floor-to-ceiling glass doors. Princess passengers can also take their balcony experience to the next level with Ultimate Balcony Dining -- an intimate romantic dining experience with a special meal served by your own waitstaff.