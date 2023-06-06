The 5 Best Balcony Cabins for Your Next Cruise

3. Carnival Cruise Line

Fans of the Carnival brand will be pleased to know that Carnival Splendor is undergoing a major refurbishment before its arrival in Australia in December, where it will be based in Sydney. Carnival Splendor's accommodation includes a new category for Australians: Cloud 9 Spa Balcony cabins that give guests private access to the spa and exclusive spa packages and discounts. All up, there are 62 staterooms and four suites with private access to the spa, spa-related amenities and decor that is a step up from all the other accommodation.