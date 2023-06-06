While the largest ship in the world is Seawise Giant -- a 1,504-foot out-of-service oil tanker with a gross tonnage of 260,941-- sailing on it wouldn't exactly have been the stuff of vacation memories.
That's why we've rounded up and ranked the 30 largest cruise ships in the world by gross tonnage (which is a measure of volume, and not weight). We also included other stats, such as passenger capacity (both industry-standard double occupancy and max occupancy) plus length and beam (the width at the widest point of the vessel).
Keep in mind that this list of biggest cruise ships in the world changes annually as cruise lines continuously update their fleets.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the world's largest cruise ship and has been since January 2022. Its maiden voyage in March 2022, becoming the fifth member of Royal's Oasis-class ships. The aptly-named Wonder of the Seas has 18 decks (16 guest-accessible decks), 2,867 staterooms and 19 pools (the most on any cruise ship).
Wonder of the Seas Gross Tonnage: 235,600 tons Wonder of the Seas Length: 1,188 feet Wonder of the Seas Beam (Maximum): 215 feet Wonder of the Seas Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 5,734/7,084
Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas is the second-largest cruise ship in the world. This ship is a close runner-up to Wonder of the Seas today, and was the biggest cruise ship in the world from 2018 to 2022. It has 16 guest decks (18 total decks) along with 2,759 staterooms.
Symphony of the Seas Gross Tonnage: 228,081 tons Symphony of the Seas Length: 1,188 feet Symphony of the Seas Beam (Maximum): 215.5 feet Symphony of the Seas Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 5,518/6,680
Royal Caribbean tops the list of the biggest cruise ships in the world again with Harmony of the Seas. Harmony of the Seas, now the third-largest cruise ship in the world, was actually the largest cruise ship from 2016 to 2018. Onboard, passengers can find 16 guest decks, 2,747 staterooms and suites and 23 pools and whirlpools.
** Harmony of the Seas Gross Tonnage:** 226,963 tons ** Harmony of the Seas Length:** 1,188 feet ** Harmony of the Seas Beam (Maximum):** 215.5 feet ** Harmony of the Seas Passenger Capacity (Double/Max):** 5,479/6,687
Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas is the premier ship of the Oasis-class, which has five ships total. The ship made its maiden voyage in 2009, offering 18 total decks (16 guest decks) along with 2,801 staterooms, almost 2,000 of which have balconies.
Oasis of the Seas Gross Tonnage: 226,838 tons Oasis of the Seas Length: 1,187 feet Oasis of the Seas Beam (Maximum): 215 feet Oasis of the Seas Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 5,602/6,771
Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas made its maiden voyage in December 2010. Allure of the Seas has 18 total decks, 16 of which are guest-accessible, and 2,742 staterooms (including 1,796 balcony suites).
Allure of the Seas Gross Tonnage: 225,282 tons Allure of the Seas Length: 1,187 feet Allure of the Seas Beam (Maximum): 215 feet Allure of the Seas Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 5,484/6,780
MSC World Europa will make its maiden voyage in December 2022, but deserves a spot on our list nonetheless. World Europa is the first of four total ships in MSC's World-class fleet. It will have 2,700 staterooms, 430,000 square feet of public space, 16 total decks and even an 11-foot dry slide called the Spiral, which will be the longest dry slide at sea.
World Europa Gross Tonnage: 215,863 tons World Europa Length: 1,093 feet World Europa Beam (Maximum): 151 feet World Europa Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 5,400/6,762
Costa Smeralda is the first ship in Costa Cruises' Excellence-class fleet. This premier ship has 20 decks along with 2,614 staterooms and suites onboard. Costa Smeralda was named after a popular tourist destination in Sardinia.
Costa Smeralda Gross Tonnage: 185,010 tons Costa Smeralda Length: 1,106 feet Costa Smeralda Beam (Maximum): 138 feet Costa Smeralda Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 5,224/6,554
Costa Toscana is Costa Smeralda's sister ship, meaning the two ships are identical in size. Costa Toscana has slightly more room for passengers though, as you'll see in the stats below.
Costa Toscana Gross Tonnage: 185,010 tons Costa Toscana Length: 1,106 feet Costa Toscana Beam (Maximum): 138 feet Costa Toscana Passengers (Double/Max): 5,224/6,554
P&O Cruises Iona is the first in the line's Excel-class, soon to be joined by Arvia in December 2022. Iona includes 2,614 cabins and 15 decks accessible to guests.
Iona Gross Tonnage: 184,700 tons Iona Length: 1,130 feet Iona Beam (Maximum): 138 feet Iona Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 5,200/6,600
AIDA Cruises AIDAnova is the first launched in the Excellence-class, which also has sister ship AIDAcosma. AIDAnova was built in 2018 and has 16 decks with 2,600 cabins. It was the first ship to be awarded the "Blauer Engel," which is a German environmental label given to green-friendly products and services.
AIDAnova Gross Tonnage: 183,858 tons AIDAnova Length: 1,106 feet AIDAnova Beam (Maximum): 138 feet AIDAnova Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 5,252/6,654
AIDA Cruises AIDAcosma, the second in the Excellence-class, was first released in December 2021. It has 20 decks and 2,626 passenger cabins, which includes suites.
AIDAcosma Gross Tonnage: 183,200 tons AIDAcosma Length: 1,105 feet AIDAcosma Beam (Maximum): 138 feet AIDAcosma Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 5,228/6,600
Carnival Mardi Gras first debuted in 1972 and was a trailblazing ship. Its preliminary focus was on festive fun for all guests (hence the name), which was unlike any other cruise ship at the time. The unique onboard ambiance continues today on the most recent Mardis Gras, which was launched in 2021, and has 17 passenger decks, 2,641 staterooms and a rollercoaster.
Carnival Mardi Gras Gross Tonnage: 181,808 tons Carnival Mardi Gras Length: 1,130 feet Carnival Mardi Gras Beam (Maximum): 138 feet Carnival Mardi Gras Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 5,282/6,631
MSC Grandiosa is a part of the Meraviglia Plus-class, which has four currently sailing ships plus a fifth launching in summer 2023. Onboard, there are 18 decks (15 of which are passenger-accessible) and 2,405 staterooms onboard.
MSC Grandiosa Gross Tonnage: 181,541 tons MSC Grandiosa Length: 1,087 feet MSC Grandiosa Beam (Maximum): 141 feet MSC Grandiosa Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 4,842/6,334
Carnival's Celebration, which is set to sail in November 2022, is a sister ship to the famed Mardi Gras and a "celebration" for the cruise line's 50th birthday year. The Celebration cruise ship, which is fueled by liquified natural gas (the cleanest fossil fuel), has 20 decks and 2,687 staterooms and suites.
Carnival Celebration Gross Tonnage: 180,800 tons Carnival Celebration Length: 1,130 feet Carnival Celebration Beam: 138 feet Carnival Celebration Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 5,282/6,500
MSC Virtuosa, which is another member of the Meraviglia-Plus class, first set sail in May 2021. It is easily one of the largest in MSC's fleet (along with sister ship Grandiosa), containing 2,421 cabins on 15 passenger-accessible decks (18 decks total).
MSC Virtuosa Gross Tonnage: 181,000 tons MSC Virtuosa Length: 1,092 feet MSC Virtuosa Beam: 141 feet MSC Virtuosa Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 4,842/6,334
MSC Meraviglia is the first ship in MSC's Meraviglia-class and received the "8 Golden Pearls" award, which recognizes sustainable and environmental stewardship. This meritable ship has 18 decks, 15 of which are accessible to guests, and 2,244 total staterooms.
MSC Meraviglia Gross Tonnage: 171,598 tons MSC Meraviglia Length: 1,036 feet MSC Meraviglia Beam (Maximum): 141 feet MSC Meraviglia Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 4,500/5,714
MSC Bellissima is yet another member of MSC's Meraviglia-class to make our list. It first set sail in 2019 and contains 18 decks (15 available to guests) and 2,217 cabins.
MSC Bellissima Gross Tonnage: 171,598 tons MSC Bellissima Length: 1,036 feet MSC Bellissima Beam (Maximum): 141 feet MSC Bellissima Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 4,500/5,686
MSC Seashore first debuted in August 2020 and is currently the only ship in the Seaside EVO-class. Onboard, there are 2,270 staterooms and 15 public-accessible decks.
MSC Seashore Gross Tonnage: 170,412 tons MSC Seashore Length: 1,112 feet MSC Seashore Beam (Maximum): 135 feet MSC Seashore Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 4,540/5,877
MSC Seascape will debut in December 2022 but still makes our list of the biggest cruise ships in the world. This soon-to-be impressive ship has 20 decks with 2,270 staterooms in 12 different categories. The ship will have its own unique experience called Robotron, the first robotic arm thrill ride on the sea.
MSC Seascape Gross Tonnage: 169,400 tons MSC Seascape Length: 1,060 feet MSC Seascape Beam (Maximum): 135 feet MSC Seascape Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 4,560/5,877
Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas is the first ship in the Quantum Ultra-class, which is a subset of Royal's Quantum-class. Spectrum of the Seas has 16 total decks (14 guest decks) and 2,137 staterooms.
Spectrum of the Seas Gross Tonnage: 169,379 tons Spectrum of the Seas Length: 1,139 feet Spectrum of the Seas Beam (Maximum): 161.5 feet Spectrum of the Seas Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 4,246/5,622
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) Encore is a part of the four-ship Breakaway Plus-class, a class known for mimicking small cities with numerous outdoor activities. NCL Encore has a total of 20 decks and 2,043 staterooms.
Norwegian Encore Gross Tonnage: 169,116 tons Norwegian Encore Length: 1,094 feet Norwegian Encore Beam (Maximum): 157.9 feet Norwegian Encore Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 3,998/N/A
Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas is also a member of the Quantum Ultra-class. It made its maiden voyage in 2014 and holds 16 total decks (14 guest decks) and 2,094 staterooms.
Quantum of the Seas Gross Tonnage: 168,666 tons Quantum of the Seas Length: 1,141 feet Quantum of the Seas Beam (Maximum): 162 feet Quantum of the Seas Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 4,180/4,905
Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas is the second ship in the five-ship Quantum-class. Anthem of the Seas debuted in 2015 and has 16 decks (14 guest decks) along with 2,090 staterooms.
Anthem of the Seas Gross Tonnage: 168,666 tons Anthem of the Seas Length: 1,141 feet Anthem of the Seas Beam (Maximum): 162 feet Anthem of the Seas Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 4,180/4,905
Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas made its maiden voyage in 2016, which made it the third ship in the Quantum-class. This ship has 16 decks (14 guest decks) and 2,091 staterooms.
Ovation of the Seas Gross Tonnage: 168,666 tons Ovation of the Seas Length: 1,138 feet Ovation of the Seas Beam (Maximum): 160 feet Ovation of the Seas Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 4,180/4,905
Norwegian Bliss is the third ship in the Breakaway Plus-class and made specifically for Alaska cruising. NCL Bliss first launched in 2018 from Seattle and has 20 decks (16 of which are passenger-accessible) along with 2,220 cabins.
Norwegian Bliss Gross Tonnage: 168,028 tons Norwegian Bliss Length: 1,094 feet Norwegian Bliss Beam (Maximum): 136 feet Norwegian Bliss Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 4,004/4,905
NCL Joy is the second ship in the Breakaway Plus-class, which has four vessels total. The ship includes 20 decks, 16 being passenger-accessible and 1,900 staterooms and suites.
Norwegian Joy Gross Tonnage: 167,725 tons Norwegian Joy Length: 1,094 feet Norwegian Joy Beam (Maximum): 136 feet Norwegian Joy Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 3,804/4,622
Royal's Odyssey of the Seas is a part of the Quantum Ultra-class and was launched in July 2021. This ship from Royal has 2,105 staterooms and 16 total decks (14 are guest decks).
Odyssey of the Seas Gross Tonnage: 167,704 tons Odyssey of the Seas Length: 1,138 feet Odyssey of the Seas: Beam (Maximum): 138 feet Odyssey of the Seas Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 4,198/5,510
Norwegian Escape is a member of the Breakaway Plus-class. NCL Escape was launched in August 2015 and holds 20 decks, 12 of which house the 2,174 cabins onboard.
Norwegian Escape Gross Tonnage: 164,998 tons Norwegian Escape Length: 1,069 feet Norwegian Escape Beam (Maximum): 153 feet Norwegian Escape Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 4,266/5,218
Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas was the first of three ships in the Freedom-class (the youngest sisters are Liberty of the Seas and Independence of the Seas). It was launched in 2006 and contains 15 decks (14 decks for guests), which hold 1,894 staterooms.
Freedom of the Seas Gross Tonnage: 156,271 tons Freedom of the Seas Length: 1,111 feet Freedom of the Seas Beam (Maximum): 185 feet Freedom of the Seas Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 3,926/4,635
Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas is another ship a part of the Freedom-class. It made its maiden voyage in 2007 and has 15 total decks, 14 of which are for passengers, and 1,899 total staterooms.
Liberty of the Seas Gross Tonnage: 154,407 tons Liberty of the Seas Length: 1,112 feet Liberty of the Seas Beam (Maximum): 185 feet Liberty of the Seas Passenger Capacity (Double/Max): 3,798/4,960