While the largest ship in the world is Seawise Giant -- a 1,504-foot out-of-service oil tanker with a gross tonnage of 260,941-- sailing on it wouldn't exactly have been the stuff of vacation memories.

That's why we've rounded up and ranked the 30 largest cruise ships in the world by gross tonnage (which is a measure of volume, and not weight). We also included other stats, such as passenger capacity (both industry-standard double occupancy and max occupancy) plus length and beam (the width at the widest point of the vessel).

Keep in mind that this list of biggest cruise ships in the world changes annually as cruise lines continuously update their fleets.