Summertime is practically synonymous with cruising. And while conventional wisdom says that peak season usually means higher fares, you can still find some great value with summer cruise deals.
From Alaska to the Mediterranean, cruise lines are offering alluring summer deals in 2023. And while these deals are live during the summer months, they typically apply to travel well beyond the warmest season of the year. In fact, some of these offers will allow you to book travel well into 2024. Check out our list of summer cruise deals below so you can plan your next vacation today.
The Summer Deal: American Queen Voyages Great Ameri-cation summer cruise deal can bring savings of up to $4,000 with free category stateroom or suite upgrades. Additionally, cruisers can get $200 in onboard credits per stateroom.
Eligible American Queen Cruises: American Queen Voyages' summer cruise deal is applicable to select 2023 and 2024 sailings.
Good to know: American Queen Voyages' summer cruise deal applies to new bookings only. Mention code 'Summer' when booking. Offer expires on August 31, 2023.
The Summer Deal: American Queen Voyages "Holiday Sailabration" offer comes early for holiday sailings. Cruisers can save up to $3,000 per stateroom, including $600 air credit, as well as $200 in "Your Choice" onboard credit per guest.
Eligible American Queen Cruises: American Queen Voyages' Holiday Sailabration is applicable to Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's themed voyages aboard American Empress, American Queen and American Countess.
Good to know: American Queen Voyages' Holiday Sailabration deal applies to new bookings only. Offer expires on October 31, 2023.
The Summer Deal: Aurora Expeditions' is offering savings of 50% off on select 10-day Patagonia treks for travelers who book and pay a deposit on select 2023-24 Antarctica voyages by September 30th, 2023. Additionally, cruisers can save up to 25% on several 2023-24 Aurora voyages that are also booked and deposited by September 30th, 2023.
Eligible Aurora Expeditions Cruises: Aurora Expeditions' summer cruise deal is applicable to select 2023 and 2024 Antarctica sailings. The 25% off deal is applicable to select voyages departing from Nov. 2023 to Feb. 2024.
Good to know: Aurora Expeditions' summer cruise deal applies to new bookings only. Expires on September 30, 2023.
The Summer Deal: Azamara's Summer Deal includes 3 free nights (a deduction of the cruise fare equivalent to the costs of 3 nights) plus up to $600 in free onboard credit, for select voyages booked between July 1 and September 6, 2023.
Eligible Azamara Cruises: Azamara's summer deal is applicable to select sailings departing between October 27, 2023 and April 3, 2024.
Good to know: Azamara's summer cruise deal applies to new bookings only. Offer expires on September 6, 2023.
The Summer Deal: Celestyal's 'Suite Dreams' 2023 summer deal includes a free suite upgrade on select sailings aboard the cruise line's newest ship, Celestyal Journey. The one category upgrade applies to select suites on sailings ranging from 7 nights to 19 nights.
Eligible Celestyal Cruises: Celestyal's summer deal is applicable to select October, November and December 2023 sailings on Celestyal Journey.
Good to know: Celestyal's summer cruise deal applies to new bookings only. Offer expires on August 31, 2023.
The Summer Deal: Lindblad Expeditions is offering savings on end-of-the-year cruises. Travelers can save 25% off on any Category 1 cabin, including solo cabins, when paying for the cruise in full at the time of booking.
Eligible Lindblad Expedition Cruises: Lindblad Expeditions' summer cruise deal is applicable to a variety of sailings to destinations like Galapagos, Japan, the Amazon, Indonesia, Antarctica, Egypt and New Zealand.
Good to know: Lindblad Expeditions' summer cruise deal is valid on new bookings only. Offer ends on September 15, 2023.
The Summer Deal: Margaritaville at Sea 'Summer Escape' cruise deal offers 40% off cruise rates for all passengers.
Eligible Margaritaville at Sea Cruises: Margaritaville at Sea's summer cruise deal is applicable to 3-day Bahamas cruises between June 6 and December 31, 2023.
Good to know: Margaritaville at Sea's summer cruise deal is valid on new bookings only. Select blackout dates apply.
The Summer Deal: Princess Cruises 'Score for '24' summer cruise deal unveils top savings on 2024 cruises, including prices as low as $399 for a 7-day Caribbean trip. Additionally, 3rd and 4th guests can sail for free on select voyages.
Eligible Princess Cruises: Princess Cruises' summer cruise deal is applicable to the line's 2024 itineraries, including cruises to the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Alaska, Hawaii and more.
Good to know: Valid on new bookings only. The '3rd and 4th guest sail free' offer excludes deposit, taxes, fees & port expenses. Offer ends September 25th, 2023.
The Summer Deal: Star Clippers summer cruise deal offers travelers two complimentary shore excursions and three hours of complimentary Wi-Fi onboard on select 2023 and 2024 holiday sailings.
Eligible Star Clippers Cruises: Star Clippers' summer cruise deal is applicable to 2023 or 2024 Christmas or New Year's sailings, including voyages to Central America and the Caribbean.
Good to know: Star Clippers' summer cruise deal is valid on new bookings only and available to residents of North, Central and South America only. Offer expires August 31, 2023.
The Summer Cruise Deal: UnCruise Adventures' 'Holidays in July' summer cruise deal gives travelers 10% early booking savings on all cabin levels for select 2024 voyages. The offer can translate into savings that range from $720 to $2,980 per cabin. Additionally, cruisers who pay their final balance in full with cash on or before Oct. 31, 2023, will receive an additional 10% early final payment savings
Eligible UnCruise Adventures Cruises: Uncruise Adventures' summer cruise deal is applicable to 2024 voyages to Alaska or the Canadian Coastal & Olympic Peninsula.
Good to know: Available for new bookings only. Offer ends October 31, 2023.
The 4th of July Deal: Viking's 25th Anniversary Sale brings a summer cruise deal that offers travelers the chance to book in July with a $25 deposit, and to enjoy free airfare and special fares on voyages booked by July 31.
Eligible Viking Cruises: Viking's 25th Anniversary Sale in July is applicable to the line's river, ocean and expedition cruises sailing in 2023 and 2024.
Good to know: Available for new bookings only. Offer ends August 31, 2023.