Teppanyaki is Norwegian Cruise Line's delicious, gut-busting hibachi-style Japanese restaurant. Diners sit around a large flat-surface griddle while a trained chef puts on a show -- juggling utensils and tossing food (both on the grill and directly into guests' mouths) -- all while cooking your dinner right in front of you.
Norwegian is known for having ample options to explore onboard -- including its dining options -- and Teppanyaki is just one exceptionally popular restaurant due to not only its food quality but also its entertainment factor. Families, friends, groups, couples, solo cruisers -- all are meant to enjoy this unique, satisfying and comical dining experience.
We have tried Teppanyaki aboard Norwegian cruise ships and here is everything you need to know about this favorable restaurant.
You'll find a casual ambiance at Teppanyaki, where diners rarely dress up and cruising kids "ooh" and "aah" at the tricks the chefs perform. Some fine examples of these awe-inspiring stunts include flipping an egg into their hat, building a pumping heart out of white rice or an onion volcano (complete with a small roaring fire).
While the dining experience is entertainment-centric and loved by many for it, the restaurant tends to get a bit rowdy. Not only will you often hear diners cheering on their chefs, but chefs themselves make quite a racket as they show off their trick knife skills. If you're sensitive to loud noises, consider bringing along a pair of earplugs.
Those who are looking for a more intimate and quiet dining experience may want to consider having dinner in a different restaurant onboard. You will very likely need to share your table with strangers as well.
Teppanyaki is only open for dinner and making reservations ahead of time is highly recommended. The three-course meals include a miso soup and seaweed salad starter, your main course and dessert.
Diners may choose entrees from either the Teppanyaki Classics menu -- chicken yakiudon, vegetable yakiudon, seafood (a mixture of lobster, sea scallops and calamari), filet mignon or vegetarian -- or the Combinations menu -- chicken and jumbo shrimp, filet mignon and jumbo shrimp, steak and chicken, or sea scallops and jumbo shrimp. The main course comes with garlic fried rice and Japanese vegetables.
The dessert is a choice of either green tea cake or fresh fruit sashimi (an assortment of fresh fruits).
Teppanyaki costs one flat fee for each guest who then receives a first course, main course (which comes with fried rice, vegetables and sauces) and dessert. Have a look at the Teppanyaki Menu for up-to-date menu items and prices.
Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.
Teppanyaki can be found (and enjoyed) on the following Norwegian ships: Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Sun, Norwegian Star, Norwegian Spirit, Norwegian Pearl, Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Gem and Pride of America.
Want to see what Teppanyaki looks like for yourself? Glance through these photos of Teppanyaki on Norwegian Escape to get a better idea of what to expect when dining at this popular Norwegian restaurant.