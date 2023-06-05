Temptation Caribbean Cruise 2021

General Info

The Temptation Cruise 2021 sails roundtrip from Tampa on February 11, 2021 -- just in time to celebrate Valentine's Day onboard. This five-night sailing aboard Royal Caribbean's Brilliance of the Seas, features port stops in Key West and Costa Maya.

Rates start at $1,599 per cabin for an inside cabin and go up to $14,442 for the Royal Suite. All rates include a deluxe beverage package.