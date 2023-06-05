Getting from the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport to the Tarragona Cruise Port

Cruisers often travel by air to the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, which is about an hour drive away in Barcelona.

Public Transit from the Barcelona Airport to Tarragona Cruise Port

A combination of metro and train tickets can get you from the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, or the Barcelona Airport, to Tarragona’s train station.

From the Barcelona Airport, take the metro line L9s to the Collblanc stop. At Collblanc, transfer to metro line L5 and go to the Sants Estacio stop. At Sants Estacio, you’ll transfer to an IC train headed toward Murcia del Carmen and get off at the Tarragona train station. The Tarragona Cruise Port Welcome Center is an eight-minute walk.

Barcelona Airport Taxi Service to Tarragona Cruise Port

Grabbing a taxi at Barcelona Airport is the easiest, fastest and most expensive way to get to Port Tarragona. Official taxi stands are located outside Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

Expect to wait in line after you join the queue for a taxi. Inform your taxi driver of your destination before hopping in. You’ll want to guarantee that your driver has no issue with driving so far because many taxi drivers prefer fares that take them into Barcelona’s city center. The trip to Tarragona cruise port takes around one hour.