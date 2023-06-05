Waterfront Taste of Tampa

Tampa's downtown growth is in overdrive right now, and its riverbanks are the epicenter of energetic urban living: food, shopping, nightlife, family and indoor and outdoor aquatic fun.

Right outside the gates of Cruise Ship Terminal 2 is the new Sparkman Wharf, the newest addition to the waterfront redevelopment that includes Tampa Riverwalk, billed as 2.4 miles of "everything Tampa," and connects the Port Tampa Bay cruise terminals with a tasty array of "only in Tampa" restaurants and attractions.

"Sparkman Wharf is a blast," says David Warner, editor of Luxury Living Tampa Bay. "There are pop-up restaurants in container cars, all by Tampa Bay's best chefs." He points to chef BT Nguyen's French–Vietnamese concept BT in a Box, and four-time James Beard Award semifinalist chef Jeannie Pierola's dive-bar and fish kitchen, Edison's Swigamajig, among others. Add to the outdoor mix a biergarten featuring Florida craft brews, AstroTurf for kids to run amok and regular live music and you have a potent punch of a people-pleasing venue.

Anchoring the north end of the riverwalk is Armature Works, a brilliant adaptive-reuse of the former 1910 Tampa Electric Company (TECO) streetcar storage building in the hip Tampa Heights neighborhood. It's now a vibrant mixed-use building whose tenants are primarily of the culinary persuasion. Taste your way through top Tampa purveyors of good things to eat: ice cream, ramen, sandwiches, sushi, coffee, cocktails and more at the Heights Public Market. Two full-service restaurants, Steelbach and Oak & Ola, feature thoughtfully sourced and seasonal ingredients. Nearby is Ulele, featuring Florida fare. Hard-core foodies continue their frenzy at the Hall on Franklin, just a few blocks east.

Earn an appetite: Unless you're well practiced at eating for sport, you'll need some breaks between feedings. Tampa's riverfront is loaded with museums and attractions where you can feed your mind and soul while your stomach takes a break. Beside Sparkman Wharf is the Florida Aquarium, which runs twice-daily 75-minute cruises to spot wild dolphins on Tampa Bay. The Tampa Bay History Center is just a 10-minute walk to the downtown waterfront from the cruise terminal. Its Treasure Seekers exhibit features the bounty from pirates and shipwrecks recovered from Florida waters, dating to the 1600s. Further up the riverwalk is the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, the Tampa Museum of Art and behind it, the Glazer Children's Museum.

"It's a whole other world that didn't exist in Tampa five years ago," Warner adds.

See a show: The Straz Center for Performing Arts showcases a year-round slate of theater, music and dance and is home to touring productions straight from the Broadway stage. "Hamilton" performed here in February 2019.

Getting around: It's easy to get your steps in on the riverwalk, but when you're ready for a lift, the TECO Line Streetcar connects many downtown points and the Pirate Water Taxi zips up and down the waterfront.

Where to stay: Centrally located on the riverwalk is the Tampa Hilton Downtown whose rooftop pool is a respite from the urban delights below.