Traveling French Polynesia Cost Comparisons: Cruise vs. Hotel Stay

Still can't decide between a French Polynesia cruise or hotel stay? We'll break it down for you by cost, matching similar experiences on land and by cruise.

Overwater Bungalow vs. Luxury French Polynesia Cruise

For both of these scenarios, let's assume you are a party of two spending 10 nights in French Polynesia during the low season. Rates don't include taxes for either hotel or cruise stays. They also don't take into account getting to/from the airport or to/from excursions and restaurants.

Overwater Bungalow: At $1,000 per night, you'll spend $10,000 for those 10 days. Business airfare from the U.S. will cost $5,000 per person. Total: $20,000

(If you're doing an overwater bungalow anywhere but Papeete, throw in another $200 per person to account for airfare between islands.)

For food, we'll assume that you it's an important part of your vacation, so you spend somewhat more than the average. For simplicity, we'll round to $100 per person on food for eight days.

On two nights, you decided to do high-end meals, which pushes it $175 per person per day. You don't mind paying a little extra each day for great wine or spirits, along with soft drinks and beer. Conservatively, you'll spend $40 per person per day on drinks. Total: $3,100

If you're ambitious, you'll probably try to book activities seven of your 10 days in French Polynesia. You like smaller group activities and don't want to mess with crowds or wait on others, so you're booking slightly more expensive tours at $150 per person. That's an additional $2,100 for a couple.

Total for the couple's trip to French Polynesia: $25,200

Luxury Cruise: Ten-night cruises on Regent Seven Seas start at about $14,000 per person and include business-class airfare, all meals and drinks and all shore excursions. This trip visits six different islands, vs. only one for the land trip. Total: $28,000

Total for the luxury cruise to French Polynesia: $28,000.

Cheap Tahiti Hotel vs. Big Cruise Ship to Tahiti

For both of these scenarios, we'll go with a party of two spending 7 nights in French Polynesia during the U.S. fall. Rates don't include taxes for either hotel or cruise stays. They also don't include getting to/from the airport or to/from excursions and restaurants.

Cheap Tahiti Hotel: We'll assume you're spending $150 per night, so $1,050 total. Economy airfare from the U.S. will cost $1,000 per person. Total: $3,050

(This assumes you only stay in Tahiti; airfare to get you between islands will run $200 per person.)

For food, we'll go with a conservative estimate: six days of average spend, and a seventh where you went for a gourmet feast. So $81 per person for six days, $131 per person for the seventh. We'll go with drinks at a rate of $10 per person per day. Total: $1,374

Booking a range of activities had you busy five of those days. Four of them cost $75 per person, and the fifth cost $150 per person. Total: $600

Total for the trip: $5,024

Big Cruise Ship to Tahiti: You've selected NCL for your cruise to Tahiti. A seven-night cruise starts at $850 per person, so $1,700 total. It visits five islands. Airfare will be the same as it is for the hotel: $1,000 per person for economy. Total: $3,700

For food, it's covered, but you decided to splurge one night at a specialty restaurant, so that's $50 per person. At the low end, you'll have two drinks for $10 per person per day. Total: $240

You've also decided to book a range of activities but are up for only five days (you'll hit the beach for the others). You book three excursions on your own at $75 per person and two through the ship at $150 per person. Total: $825

You'll have to pay staff tips. The current rate outlined by NCL is $16 per person per day. Total: $224

Total for the trip: $4,989

French Polynesia Costs: Mid-Priced Hotel vs. Mid-Priced Cruise Ship

For a comparable look, we'll say a party of two is visiting French Polynesia for seven nights during the low season. Rates don't include taxes for either hotel or cruise stays, nor do they include transportation to or from the airport, excursions or restaurants.

Mid-Priced Hotel in Tahiti: A rate for a mid-priced hotel in Papeete will run about $300. At seven nights, that's $1,750. You'll pay $1,000 per person for economy airfare from the U.S. Total: $4,100

You will only stay in Papeete and won't be visiting any other island.

For five nights, you'll keep it conservative and spend $81 per person on food. But the sixth and seventh nights, you want to live it up a bit, spending about $125 per person each night. Drinks will run you about $20 per person per day. Total: $1,590

You book shore tours for five days. For four of them, you paid $75 per person; the fifth cost $150 per person. Total: $600

Total for the trip: $6,290

Mid-Priced Cruise in Tahiti: Your seven-night Windstar cruise costs $3,600 per person and visits six different islands. Airfare will run you $1,000 per person. Total: $5,600

All food is included in your Windstar cruise, including two beach barbecue parties and all onboard dining, even at specialty restaurants. Soft drinks are included, but you'll spend $10 per person per day on other drinks. Total: $140

Because Windstar includes beach parties, snorkel gear and things to do from the marina of the ship, you only want to book three shore excursions. All three will run $130 per person. Total: $780

You have to pay crew gratuities at a rate of $12 per person per day. Total: $168

Total for the trip: $6,688