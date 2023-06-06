  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Symphony of the Seas Videos

Cruise Critic
Staff

Cruise Critic's video coverage of Symphony of the Seas.

On This Page

The Reimagined Boardwalk on Symphony of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas introduces a handful of new-to-the-line features, including a reimagined Boardwalk.

Explore Symphony of the Seas Cruises

What's New on Symphony of the Seas?

Cruise Critic shares some highlights from Royal Caribbean’s newest and biggest cruise ship, Symphony of the Seas.

Explore Symphony of the Seas Cruises

Symphony of the Seas Shipyard Tour

Cruise Critic paid the ship a visit at the STX Europe shipyard in St. Nazaire, France, where it received its finishing touches.

Explore Symphony of the Seas Cruises

Symphony of the Seas Preview

Take a virtual tour of Symphony of the Seas.

Explore Symphony of the Seas Cruises

For more cruise videos subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Updated January 08, 2020
How was this article?
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind a Cruise
Cruise DealsAustralia CruisesCaribbean CruisesCruises from Sydney

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map