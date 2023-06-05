Surfing in Mexico: 7 Cruise Shore Excursions That Let You Hang Ten

2. Learning to Surf in Cozumel

Cozumel might not be celebrated for its surfing, but the soft and gentle waves off the far side of the island are ideal for surfing newbies. Former pro-surfer Nacho Gutierrez has been giving surfing lessons through his company Cozumel Surfing for more than 20 years. Lessons are for beginners and intermediate surfers, while more advanced surfers can rent boards and gear. Waves are usually pretty tame, but it's worth noting that hurricane season storms (normally August through October) can bring big swells.

Gutierrez is a favorite among families, especially kids (who start out on easy-to-manage foam boards). Group lessons are the norm, but private individual, family or group lessons are also available. In fact, this company is so dedicated to getting its students to hang ten that your lesson is free if you aren't able to catch and ride a wave. Transportation to and from the ship is not included in the lesson price but is available (with a pickup location within a five-minute walk from the cruise terminal) for an additional cost.