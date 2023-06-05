Strikes in UK, Europe Disrupt Air Travel

Strikes in the UK and Europe have begun to seriously impact air travel for those with cruises in the near-term.

British Airways has already cancelled up to 32 flights per day from London's Heathrow Airport over the Easter break. The walkout, which ran from March 31, 2023 to April 9, affected flights arriving and departing from Terminal 5, affecting security and cargo workers from the Unite union who will walk off the job.

The airport is warning travellers it may take longer to get through security during the strike action, and to plan accordingly.

Similar strikes have already caused disruptions in France, Spain and Germany this year. On March 27, all Lufthansa flights across Germany were cancelled due to industrial strike action, with the airline warning passengers that rebooking options would be extremely limited.

The 24-hour work stoppage has also dramatically curtailed any kind of public transit: trains, busses and trams have all mostly stopped running. Rail operator Deutsche Bahn said approximately 30,000 rail workers had walked off the job.

It is the latest in a series of day-long strikes that have seriously impacted air and rail travel throughout Germany in recent weeks, leaving some travellers stranded with few alternatives. It's an event that local German media have dubbed a "Mega Strike".

In Spain, air traffic controllers have walked off the job on Tuesdays over pay. Swissport, a company that provides ground-handling services for aircraft, has warned its unionized employees in Spain will strike on a rolling basis.

The Italian government, meanwhile, has warned that some local public transit operators will strike in April.

And in France, an unpopular bill to raise the minimum retirement age has resulted in strikes, shutdowns, protests and work stoppages.

The real kicker here: there's likely no end in sight for these random strikes. And, with full flights on both sides of the ocean, the knock-on effect could be as dramatic as what occurred last summer, when airports across the globe melted down under the weight of travelers returning to the skies.