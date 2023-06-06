Street Food Kitchen on P&O Cruises

Found only onboard P&O Cruises' Oceana, the Street Food Kitchen is a dining concept that rolled out after the ship's November 2017 refit, offering cruisers interesting combinations of comfort food from a counter overlooking the ship's central pool area.

Ambiance

This walk-up open-air takeaway eatery features for-fee comfort food just one deck up from the Crystal and Riviera pools. It's casual enough for passengers not to feel out of place if they show up in their bathing suits on sunny days.

Open from lunchtime through to early dinner, the Street Food Kitchen shares space with the Horizon Grill for the first part of the day. (Eventually, the grill, which serves yummy hot dogs and hamburgers with fries, moves inside to The Plaza, the ship's buffet.)

Seating is located adjacent to the counter, overlooking the pool area. Additional seating can be found inside The Plaza and along the port and starboard walkways leading into it.

Meals

The Street Food Kitchen serves its dishes in large open-faced cardboard takeaway containers, similar to what you might find at a food truck.

The menu changes daily on the whims of the chefs in charge. Examples might include southern fried chicken with waffles and red coleslaw, breaded cod cheek bites with minted mushy peas and chips, and even vegetarian items, such as halloumi with roasted peppers on a pesto wrap.

Reservations aren't taken or needed, but queues can be long on nice days during peak dining times.

Price

Each order from the Street Food Kitchen costs £3.50. For an extra £2.45 per order, passengers can tack on a soft drink or alcoholic beverage.

Which Ships Have the Street Food Kitchen?

The Street Food Kitchen is found on the following ships: