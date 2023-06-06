.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

The Star Wars Day at Sea has been sunsetted for 2023. If it returns, you'll get all the details on Cruise Critic!

If you're a Star Wars fan and love to cruise, Star Wars Day at Sea on Disney Cruise Line might just be your ultimate vacation experience.

What It Is

Star Wars Day at Sea is a themed sea day on select Disney Caribbean cruises, which debuted in 2016 and was continued through 2022. On this day, Star Wars characters and movie-themed events take over the ship, the daily schedule and the restaurant menus. Even the ship's horn plays "The Imperial March."

Star Wars characters are out in full force (pun intended), interacting with passengers on the pool deck and around the ship and posing for photos. (You'll need to sign up for ticketed photo ops, and might not get a chance to meet every character.) Star Wars movies and shows (including recent releases) play on the poolside screen and in the movie theater.

Special activities include Star Wars trivia games, a Jedi training show that gets kid volunteers to learn some lightsaber skills and battle Darth Vader, themed arts and crafts in the kids clubs, and a fireworks show and deck party featuring the heroes and villains of Star Wars. Restaurant and drink menus offer special-to-the-day food and cocktails. (Fancy a frozen Hans Solo for dessert? This is your chance.)

As with everything Disney, costumes are encouraged, and a grand costume party is held in the ship's atrium. Just remember, those Storm Trooper uniforms can get mighty hot in the Caribbean sunshine.

Price

All of Disney's Star Wars activities are free of charge, but exclusive themed merchandise and Star Wars-themed cocktails cost extra. Disney cruises are generally quite expensive, so be prepared for sticker shock if you normally sail on mainstream cruise lines, such as Carnival or Royal Caribbean.

Ships

Star Wars Day at Sea is only found on Disney Fantasy. Weeklong Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral departed on January 8, 15, 22, 29; February 5, 12, 19, 26; and March 5, 2022.

Show Prices