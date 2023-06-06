The South Pacific has become the most popular cruise destination for Australians, for two good reasons. First of all, many of the islands in the South Pacific are right on our doorstep; just a few days at sea from Sydney or Brisbane and you're in a very different and exotic paradise, a world away from home. Secondly, it's a region of unexpected diversity -- a collection of unique, palm-filled, white-sand dots on the map scattered across the world's largest ocean, stretching from the Solomon Islands east of Papua New Guinea to the Tahitian archipelago in the far west.
The islands of the South Pacific are geographically and culturally divided into several regions, including Micronesia, Melanesia and Polynesia; the latter two island collections are the most frequented by cruise ships. From northwest to southeast, the islands of Melanesia form an arc of sorts, beginning with New Guinea and continuing through the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Fiji and a variety of other smaller islands. Polynesia, on the other hand, comprises a very small amount of land mass spread across a vast expanse of ocean stretching eastward, and includes the islands of Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, French Polynesia, Hawaii and remote Easter Island.
Thanks to a long and sometimes complex colonial history, the islands of the South Pacific offer quite different arrays of landscapes and cultural experiences for cruise passengers to explore and enjoy. For example, close to home, the islands of Vanuatu and New Caledonia have unmistakable French accents and are blessed with glorious beaches and reefs with WWII shipwrecks for top-class snorkelling and diving.
Meanwhile, Fiji is a diverse archipelago of more than 330 islands, with its own language and unique culture based around village life and tradition. It's also blessed with white-sand beaches, jungle rivers and the endearing "bula" welcome.
Further across the Pacific Ocean, French Polynesia is another stunning archipelago famous for diving, surfing, romance and chic French style, while Hawaii is the USA's fiftieth state with a difference, fusing the past with the future and the "aloha" spirit.
The South Pacific is a tropical climate that offers year-round fun in the sun, making it the ideal destination from Australia; however, there are a few key differences between the seasons.
Summer in Vanuatu is between November and March, and it's the hottest, wettest and most humid time of year, with the average daytime temperature around 28 C. Winter is between April and September, and the temperature drops to around 23 C. The sea temperature varies from 22 C to 28 C, making swimming and water sports such as diving and snorkelling enjoyable year-round. In New Caledonia it's a similar story, with average daily temperatures ranging from between 15 C and 32 C depending on the season; in Fiji, temperatures average between 26 C and 31 C all year.
The warmer months in the South Pacific are part of the tropical cyclone season, with most cyclones occurring between November 1 and April 30. The high summer months of December and January are also a major annual holiday period for families, so expect ships to be busier with a higher number of children on board.
The South Pacific islands of Vanuatu and New Caledonia in particular have become increasingly popular among local cruise fans, with a year-round season offering Australians in the southern half of the country an escape from the cooler winter months. As a result, all of the local cruise lines, and a number of visiting cruise lines, have these islands on many itineraries.
P&O Cruises is one of the major local lines with three ships based in Australia permanently, and two more transferring in late 2015 from Holland America Line. It caters largely to Australian cruisers, and all three venture to the South Pacific from Sydney and Brisbane on a regular basis. Carnival Cruise Line is another, with two ships based in Australia (one year-round) home porting from Sydney. Other Carnival Corp brands making regular calls to the Pacific Islands during the summer months include Princess and Holland America Line.
Sister cruise lines Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises also offer holidays to the South Pacific each summer, with visiting ships often making calls on their repositioning cruises from other parts of the world. Most cruises depart from Sydney.
Of the visiting ships, cruise lines including Seabourn, Cunard, P&O World Cruises, Crystal, Oceania, Regent and Silversea have ships arriving during the summer for either a short season of cruises, or on grand Pacific voyages or world voyages. A relatively new addition to this lineup is Ponant.
Australians also love small-ship and adventure cruising, with domestic brands including Coral Expeditions, North Star and Captain Cook regularly visiting the Melanesian and Fiji Islands, and Lindblad's National Geographic Orion regularly exploring the South Pacific region generally.
The majority of cruises from Australia to the South Pacific are roundtrips from Sydney and Brisbane, with an increasing number now departing from Melbourne. Traditionally, the well-worn route pioneered by P&O across the Tasman included Fiji, Noumea and Port Vila, but it has been expanded over time to include more of New Caledonia and Vanuatu, and sometimes ports of call in Samoa and Tonga; a growing number of forays to Fiji; and occasionally trips to French Polynesia and Hawaii. Roundtrip itineraries are usually a minimum of seven nights and can be as long as 14.
Cruises From Australia: Roundtrip cruises from Australia commonly include stops at popular ports including Isle of Pines, Champagne Bay, Mystery Island, Noumea, Luganville, Port Vila, Mare, Santo or Wala. Longer cruises can extend to Fiji with ports of call including Port Denarau, Suva and Lautoka.
Repositioning Cruises: The islands of the South Pacific also feature on repositioning cruises at the beginning or end of the Australasia cruise season. These itineraries are typically offered by Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and Holland America Line, with one of the most popular routes being Honolulu to Sydney (or the reverse), by way of Fiji, Vanuatu and New Caledonia. These tend to be longer itineraries of 18 to 22 days in duration.
Champagne Bay, Vanuatu. Photographs don't do justice to the unspoiled beauty of Champagne Bay. It's famous for a sweeping curve of pinkish-sand beach overlooking a sparkling lagoon, and boasts the ultimate in relaxed atmospheres. Vanuatu's most famous beach takes its name from a natural phenomenon which occurs at low tide, when the shallow waters appear to fizz like Champagne, caused by gas escaping from volcanic rocks below on the sea floor. Things to do include enjoying the beach and lagoon, mixing with locals from surrounding villages, snorkelling, and playing beach volleyball or beach football. Further afield, you can enjoy a walk through the rainforest, head out onto the water for a spot of fishing, or go diving on the famous ocean-liner wreck, SS President Coolidge.
Luganville, Vanuatu. Luganville is Vanuatu's northern capital, and second largest town. It's located on the southeastern coast of Espiritu Santo, one of the largest islands in the Vanuatu archipelago, and home to pristine white-sand beaches and blue hole caves, as well as top quality dive and snorkel sites. During World War II, Luganville was a key Allied military base; today, it's dominated by a four-lane waterfront main street with interesting views and a colourful history. Attractions include shops and boutiques selling quality local arts and crafts, and eateries serving regional specialities from escargot to mangrove oysters.
Port Vila, Vanuatu. Port Vila, Vanuatu's capital and trading centre, is one of the more popular ports of call in the South Pacific, and for good reason. Besides enjoying the backdrop of a beautiful natural harbour, it's busy but easy-going, great for duty-free shopping, and has a French Quarter with an authentic waterfront market. Other attractions include experiencing the local Ni-Vanuatu culture firsthand at the Ekasup Cultural Village, one of Vanuatu's top tourist attractions. Just outside of Port Vila is the Cascade Waterfall, a 50-metre-high waterfall with natural rock swimming ponds in an exotic, jungle-like rainforest. Other pastimes for cruise passengers include horse riding, lagoon cruising, scenic flights, and snorkelling at Crystal Blue Beach.
Isle of Pines, New Caledonia. The Melanesian locals call it Kuni, and it's hard to deny that the Isle of Pines is one of the most stunning of the islands of New Caledonia. It's dominated by Nga Peak, a natural jewel that soars 262 metres into the sky and is recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. The most famous of the island's many pristine beaches and lagoons is Oro Bay. This natural lagoon is marked by winding, tidal channels and is protected from the wind and open ocean by coral cliffs, so it's packed with marine life as a result. For many visitors, it's also the top snorkelling spot on a South Pacific cruise, and offers other activities including hiking, horseback riding, drifting on an outrigger, or enjoying the scenery from a catamaran.
Lifou, New Caledonia. Lifou is the largest of the Loyalty Islands, an ancient atoll with diverse scenery from its central plateau, set among a ring of cliffs, to its deep forests, bays and caves. Passengers can enjoy many activities, including hiking through the forest to hidden waterholes, scuba diving, fishing, visiting a local village to learn more about the island's culture, or touring a vanilla plantation. Take a guided walk while learning the secrets of the Kanak traditions and local culture, or visit Peng Beach, which stretches six kilometres around Santal Bay. There's also the Spanish-style Qanono church, and Jinek Bay, which is a natural aquarium and scuba diving site.
Mare, New Caledonia. Mare is another of the Loyalty Islands -- the second largest and the southernmost in location, famous for a rich history and endless scenery including coral reefs, deeply carved cliffs, dark forests and pristine beaches. Activities for cruise guests include visiting a vanilla plantation, strolling the forest beneath La Asicen Cliffs, and snorkelling over the "drop" from the spectacular Hnale Bay. Mare is also famous for the Padawa Caves, and some undisturbed beaches in the north.
Noumea, New Caledonia. Noumea is often dubbed the "capital of the Pacific," and is essentially a little slice of France on the other side of the world. This port of call enjoys a balmy climate and French Riviera atmosphere. The downtown and adjacent neighbourhoods are easy to explore on foot, and include La Place de Cocotiers, Chinatown, the Latin Quarter, Faubourg Blanchot, and the old districts of Vallee du Tir and Vallee des Colons. Noumea also boasts a string of bays, some of which are popular with kitesurfers and windsurfers. For lovers of culture, there are museums featuring Kanak art and artifacts, which tell the story of the island -- particularly the Musee de la Ville and L'aquarium de Lagons. If your ship stays in port overnight, be sure to get out and enjoy the French-accented nightlife at Noumea's bars, restaurants and pavement cafes.
Port Denarau, Fiji. Located on Denarau Island on Viti LevuPort Denarau is less than 10 kilometres from Fiji's major town of Nadi, and is one of the country's most popular destinations. Originally developed as a resort hub in the late 1960s, today it is a hive of activity from shopping to dining. It also boasts a new shopping centre packed with boutiques, dining options and spa outlets, all on your ship's doorstep. If you fancy going further afield, head for Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park, which spans over 1,606 acres and is home to wildlife including fruit bats and 22 species of birds. Other options include taking the Coral Coast Railway along the waterfront through cane fields; visiting a traditional Fijian village; or exploring the famous Garden of the Sleeping Giant, founded by the late U.S. actor Raymond Burr.
Suva, Fiji. Fiji's capital since 1882, Suva is an important South Pacific port as well as an attractive harbour city, built on a hilly peninsula on the southeastern coast of Viti Levu. Surrounded by water, with Suva Harbour to the west and Laucala Bay to the east, it's a multicultural hub and home to half the country's urban population, including native Fijians, Indo-Fijians, Chinese, Europeans and people from surrounding South Pacific Islands. (English is the main language.) The city has an interesting landscape including parks and gardens, and a jigsaw of colonial and modern buildings that span shopping malls and a breezy esplanade. Visitors can enjoy some great shopping (from jewellery and electrical gadgets to clothes and handicrafts) along with visiting some interesting museums and eating out. Further afield from Suva, passengers can enjoy activities including village visits, a rainforest walk, a cruise along the Navua River, or relaxing at a local beach resort.
Other Islands. Other ports in New Caledonia and Vanuatu with their own allure and attractions include Lamen Bay on Epi Island, a one-and-a-half kilometre stretch of paradise marked by black volcanic sand to the south which changes to white coral sand at the northern end; the tiny, uninhabited Mystery Island, which is remote and hard to reach except on a cruise; Pentecost Island, which has become famous throughout the world for an annual, age-old land diving festival which takes place between April and June; and Wala, which is scarcely populated and steeped in history, with no electricity, telephones or cars.
Farther afield, ports of call can include Rarotonga in the Cook Islands, famous for its stunning coastline, hiking trails and mountainous landscape; exotic Niuafo'ou, Tonga's most northerly island and one of the most remote in the South Pacific; and Honiara in the Solomon Islands, with a history spanning thousands of years and WWII wrecks great for diving. There's also French Polynesia's Bora Bora and Moorea -- both exotic, tropical paradises ideal for cruising -- and the popular Hawaiian islands of Oahu (home to Honolulu and famous Waikiki Beach), romantic Maui, and the "big" island of Hawaii, where you'll discover the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
For more on these ports, see our South Pacific port profiles.
Pack according to the season. Most of the year, lightweight summer casual wear is appropriate for day, with maybe a light jacket or sweater for the evenings -- especially when at sea, travelling between ports of call. During the winter, it can be cooler by day and at night, and during the wet season an umbrella can be useful. Decks can get slippery when wet, so low-heeled or flat shoes are recommended, along with comfortable walking shoes for shore trips. Also, pack plenty of swimsuits to make good use of the ship's pool or the beach and watersports on offer at each destination.
Bring your own equipment. If you're planning to snorkel at most destinations, consider bringing your own equipment, as on most ships and tours require you to rent equipment. You should also consider bringing reef boots and a rash vest to protect your skin from the sun. A waterproof camera can be an asset as the underwater marine life in the South Pacific is quite stunning, even if you are just swimming.
Shop in port. Duty-free shopping aboard most South Pacific cruise ships is excellent, but the best on-land duty-free is found in Port Vila. If you're planning to buy alcohol ashore, first check the rules with your cruise line about bringing it back on board.
Bring sun protection. At any time of year, always carry sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses; the sun is strong, and on some of the quieter island stops there isn't always shade beyond trees. A sarong can also be useful for covering up. If you are prone to seasickness, take medication with you; the South Pacific can be prone to swells, particularly during the cyclone season when there's a higher chance of inclement weather. When going ashore also take bottled water from the ship, as most of the water on the smaller islands in particular isn't potable.
Plan for overnights. If your ship stays overnight in port (commonly Port Vila), make the most of the opportunity to organise different shore excursions on both days, and enjoy an evening ashore in between soaking up the local nightlife.
Prepare for sea days. You're likely to have a number of sea days en-route to the islands and back again from your departure point in Australia, so be prepared. Take a good book and things to keep kids entertained.
Pay in dollars. Local currency can be useful; however, be aware that you cannot exchange the Vanuatu Vatu back again because it has so little value. You can use Australian or American dollars in most ports, and larger cities such as Noumea, Luganville and Port Vila will accept credit cards.
The South Pacific is blessed with a year-round tropical climate. The best weather, with little to no rain, occurs during dry season from May to October (although trade winds pick up during these months). During wet season, between November and April, rain, temperatures and humidity increase. North of the equator in Micronesia, the seasons are reversed.
The South Pacific is still a specialized and unique cruising market, which makes choosing a ship and itinerary quite easy compared with the Caribbean or Europe. As cruise lines move their ships between popular seasonal regions like Alaska, Asia and Australia/New Zealand, the region is increasingly becoming a popular choice for a world cruise segment or repositioning cruise. Lines offering cruises here include P&O, Princess, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Crystal, Oceania, Seabourn, Regent Seven Seas and Holland America.
Paul Gauguin Cruises sails the islands year-round with its 332-passenger Paul Gauguin. The ship sails seven- to 14-night cruises to the Society Islands, Tuamotus, Cook Islands, Marquesas Islands and Fiji. Windstar Cruises also sails year-round with three different itineraries.
Three lesser-known but worthwhile cruise choices in Tahiti are Haumana Cruises, with its stylish cruise yacht (11 cabins); Aranui 5, a mixed passenger/cargo vessel that makes regular 14-day trips from Tahiti to the Marquesas Islands; and Dream Yacht Charter, with its fleet of 20 catamarans, which offer three- to 10-night cruises that provide a true sailing experience.
Small-ship operators Blue Lagoon Cruises and Captain Cook Cruises also offer appealing options. Blue Lagoon Cruises' 70-passenger catamaran, Fiji Princess, explores the Yasawa Islands with three-, four- and seven-night itineraries. Similarly, Captain Cook Cruises' 130-passenger Reef Endeavor offers three-, four- and seven-night Yasawa cruises and a seven-night option to remote northern Fiji. Micronesia, one of the world's premier scuba destinations, is mainly served by diving "liveaboards."
Bear in mind that the smaller the vessel, the greater the possibility of seasickness. Obviously, you'll experience much less on Royal Princess or Paul Gauguin than on the relatively tiny Haumana. Sailing among the tranquil main Society Islands is usually gentle and not rocky, except for long stretches between Papeete and Bora Bora. Sailing far out on the ocean near the Cook Islands, Tuamotus or the Marquesas Islands can be as unpredictable as any other wide-open stretch of sea.
Polynesia: A good choice for South Pacific first-timers is French Polynesia because there are a variety of itineraries offered by operators such as Princess Cruises, Windstar and Paul Gauguin Cruises. French Polynesia consists of five archipelagos -- the hugely popular Society Islands with Tahiti, Moorea, Bora Bora and Huahine, as well as Austral, Tuamotu, Gambier and Marquesas Islands (filming location for season four of reality TV show "Survivor").
Some Society Islands cruise itineraries also include the Cook Islands. Paul Gauguin occasionally offers itineraries that feature the Cook Islands and Marquesas, while the mixed passenger/cargo vessel Aranui 5 runs to the Marquesas regularly.
Papeete, the capital of Tahiti, is where most French Polynesian cruises begin and end, and the cosmopolitan vibe of the city is complemented by spectacular scenery on every stretch of this large island. Itineraries typically include Bora Bora, Moorea, Raiatea and Tahaa. Less-traveled French Polynesian islands include Huahine, known for its lush forests and deep lagoon, and Rangiroa, the second largest coral atoll in the world and a premier dive destination.
Melanesia: Melanesia includes the mountainous island nations of the Western Pacific -- New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, New Caledonia, Vanuatu and Fiji. Smaller vessels with a greater focus on soft adventure primarily serve this region of the South Pacific, with a focus on Fiji. Nadi, Fiji's tourist hub, is a fascinating cultural and religious mix of Indo-Fijians and indigenous Fijians. It's also the gateway to the Yasawas, a 20-island archipelago famous for its white sand beaches, turquoise water and coral reefs. The Yasawas provided the setting for the "Blue Lagoon" films.
Micronesia: Micronesia, north of the equator, consists of four nation states including Yap, Chuuk, Pohnpei and Kosrae. This area is also a favorite of smaller expedition ships, although not as popular as Melanesia. Both Wilderness Travel and Zegrahm Expeditions lines sail a handful of Micronesia cruises, departing from Rabaul, Papua New Guinea, via a flight from Cairns, Australia. (Most Micronesia cruises also include stops in Melanesia.) Large ships will generally visit ports in Micronesia as part of a world cruise rather than a South Pacific cruise.
World cruises and repositioning cruises: Several major cruise lines stop in the South Pacific on epic round-the-world journeys that can last from one to nearly four months. World cruise ports of call in the South Pacific include Tahiti, Moorea, Bora Bora, Marquesas Islands, Rarotonga, Fiji, Yasawa, Tonga and Samoa.
Repositioning cruises, typically two weeks to a monthlong, can be an affordable way to experience the South Pacific. Shorter itineraries run between Australia and Hawaii, while longer routes link Australia with either Los Angeles, New York or Vancouver. Large cruise lines such as Carnival, Princess and Holland America reposition ships in the South Pacific with stops in Tahiti, Moorea, Fiji and occasionally Tonga and Samoa.
If you have time, why not enjoy some extra days in paradise? Three days or more spent in a Polynesian land hotel or resort will give you a chance to delve more deeply into one or two islands' land and water attractions -- like hiking in Moorea, Jet Skiing around Bora Bora or diving Fiji's Mamanuca Islands without the pressure of having to "do it all" during a one-day call. Prices will inevitably be high for extending your vacation (and don't forget to include extra time for air or ferry transports between islands).
If you sail aboard Paul Gauguin, you can easily book one of its pre- or post-cruise extension packages to stay on land in Bora Bora or Moorea (the two most popular islands), as well as every other major Society Island that you may or may not visit on your cruise itinerary, such as Huahine. Some of the legendary hotels whose views and bungalows are always depicted in tourist brochures include the Conrad Bora Bora Nui and the luxurious island outposts of the Le Meridien, Four Seasons, Sofitel and InterContinental chains.
A common way for visitors to extend their time in paradise is to take back-to-back cruises on Paul Gauguin or Windstar. This also solves the frequent gripe that the seven-day itinerary is just "too short!" Sometimes, back-to-back cruises can be cheaper than the cost of the two sailings put together. Plus, back-to-backers have the chance to enjoy more time onboard and be very selective about which excursions to take (as well as enjoy the cost savings compared to staying in a five-star hotel on land).
In Melanesia, Blue Lagoon Cruises will pick up passengers at about a dozen resorts in the Mamanuca Islands west of Nadi before continuing north to the Yasawas. Blue Lagoon Cruises' quiet homeport, Denarau, is about 20 minutes from Nadi. Passengers can add to their Blue Lagoon itinerary a pre- or post-cruise volunteering program in a remote island village.
You'll find the most incredible water and beautiful island scenery at every island stop in French Polynesia. As in Hawaii, prices for shore excursions are on the high side (simple two-hour snorkel trips begin at $60 per person, two hours of Jet Skiing around Moorea or Bora Bora -- WaveRunners are used here -- cost around $210 per couple). Paul Gauguin and Windstar feature their own water sports marinas, and many of the best activities are free, like kayaking through Cook's Bay and snorkeling off the lines' private islands. Or, you may choose just to explore one of the islands on your own by renting a car or Jeep to find secluded beaches, small coves and lovely hiking spots.
Apia, Samoa: Robert Louis Stevenson was so smitten with Samoa that he spent his last years there. His stately house, Vailima, is now a museum. A 45-minute climb leads visitors to the author's tomb, located below the summit of Mount Vaea. Don't miss snorkeling during high tide at the Palolo Deep Marine Reserve, a shallow reef with a blue hole surrounded by walls of coral and amazing marine life.
Bora Bora, French Polynesia: Bora Bora is justly famous for its magnificent lagoon and magical water, so the best way to see it all is by renting a WaveRunner for an exhilarating 90-minute round-trip island tour. The shark and ray feeding excursion (it's totally safe) is world-famous and will give you some of the best Kodak moments of your trip. Those who are curious about scuba diving and the underwater world it can reveal can try the "Aqua Safari" helmet dive that mimics scuba diving -- all without getting your hair wet!
Huahine, French Polynesia: Huahine, a more isolated and "savage" island (actually two sister islands linked together), features velvety slopes and lush tropical vegetation. It's also the right spot to enjoy a four-wheel drive safari through the rugged terrain.
Moorea, French Polynesia: While the WaveRunner expedition around Moorea is also exciting, the best views on the island are from land, where you'll get an up close view of craggy peaks, lush valleys and the full splendor of Cook's and Opunohu bays from the famous Belvedere Point. You'll probably stop at a pearl store to marvel at unique black pearls found only in the Tahitian islands. The "Trails of the Ancients Trek" to visit Belvedere Point and ancient temples, which includes fascinating commentary from a renowned archaeologist, is not to be missed.
Nadi, Fiji: Nadi's major Hindu place of worship and most recognizable landmark is Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple. Decorated by artists from India, the colorful South Indian Dravidian-style temple features a statue of Lord Murugan, the Hindu god of war. For his private garden, actor Raymond Burr (Perry Mason) chose the foothills of the Sabeto or Sleeping Giant Mountain Range some 10 minutes north of the airport. Today, the Garden of the Sleeping Giant blossoms with native plants and more than 2,000 varieties of Asian orchids and Cattleya hybrids.
Raiatea, French Polynesia: Raiatea is the second largest Tahitian island, and similar to Moorea, its lush land scenery is more spectacular than the crystalline water itself, so join an excursion that will take you from the main town of Uturoa up to Mount Temahani and finally to the ancient marae (temples) that give this island such an important religious and cultural significance to all Polynesians. Pearl farm expeditions (also available on Tahaa) are a special way to explore the elusive pearl oysters in their native environment.
Rarotonga, Cook Islands: Often compared to a smaller Moorea, this lush, mountainous island features good birding and hiking areas in its rugged interior. The southeast side of Rarotonga offers the best beaches and kayaking near Muri Lagoon and the best snorkeling at Titikaveka. For handmade crafts, visit the Punanga Nui Cultural Market near Avatiu Harbor. (Saturday mornings are especially good for experiencing local food and music.)
Tahaa, French Polynesia: The quiet sister island to Raiatea (they share the same lagoon) offers similar enchanting scenes, from paradise-white sand beaches to an ancient volcano and deep valleys redolent with the scent of vanilla. Most Paul Gauguin and Windstar passengers head to the private motu picnic site the day their ship stops in Raiatea/Tahaa. Other shore excursions include a black pearl farm tour, vanilla plantation tour and coral garden drift snorkel.
Tahiti (Papeete), French Polynesia: Take one of the many island tours that trace the beautiful west coast of the main island of Tahiti, following in the footsteps of the celebrated artist Paul Gauguin (or rent a car on your own to experience the same sights). Explore the dramatic cliffs and lush vegetation, tour the Paul Gauguin Museum, see ancient temple sites and find deserted beaches and grottos for swimming.
On some Polynesian islands (Viti Levu, Bora Bora, Rarotonga, Papeete), you can get around on your own using taxis or buses. But, others (Huahine and Moorea) have limited public transport, so you might find that you'd be better off with a tour -- either booked through your cruise line or independently. In some places, like Fiji, renting a car is a good way to explore, as long as you realize that main roads will be well maintained but side roads could be gravel or full of potholes. If your ship's daily newsletter says there's limited transportation, believe it.
Though we generally advise packing light, on this trip you'll want to make sure to bring everything you might need. Items travelers tend to forget, like contact lens solution, bug spray, cold medicine and books, are often expensive and hard to come by in port. This isn't Hawaii, where you'll see Walmart glistening on the horizon as your ship pulls into port; even if you do find a store carrying what you need, you'll pay through the nose.
With such humidity in this part of the world, you might not feel like donning tuxedoes or bejeweled dresses paired with pantyhose. Not to worry -- most of the cruise lines refrain from holding formal nights in this region, making lightweight packing a breeze with casual outfits for daytime and evening attire that evokes classic country-club casual style.
Local villagers throughout the South Pacific sell their handicrafts, including jewelry, woven baskets and woodcarvings, at outdoor shell markets and flea markets. It's good to be prepared for these souvenir-shopping opportunities with small bills. Also, know that most stores and restaurants throughout the islands are closed Sunday.
In some Polynesian ports, it is easy to book water-based activities on your own. In Rarotonga, Raiatea and Bora Bora, for example, local operators line up at the dock or tender pier; in others, you'll surely want to go with the ship excursion or at least organize your independent tour in advance (Viti Levu and Moorea are two such islands). Whichever path you choose, it's best to swim and snorkel with a buddy -- currents and tides can change quickly.
Pack a good hat, rash guard or T-shirt for snorkeling -- and water shoes. The highlights of the South Pacific are sunbathing on stunning white sand beaches and snorkeling alongside amazing marine life. It's critical to protect your skin from the strong ultraviolet rays of the equatorial sun. It's also easy to cut your feet on the rocks and coral heading into the water from the beach; don't expect fine Caribbean-style sand.
If you are heading to Cook Islands' Rarotonga, pack your nausea remedy of choice. The trip involves two sea days -- one to get there and another to get back -- and the water can be choppy.