South Florida Is a Shoppers’ Magnet. We Guide You

Aventura Mall

With more than 300 stores spread over 2 million square feet, this Miami-Dade County retail playground is the largest non-outlet mall in Florida, and is convenient to both Ft. Lauderdale and Miami. Anchors, including Nordstrom, Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, seduce spenders equally well as high-end merchants such as Chanel, Cartier and Louis Vuitton, and Aventura boasts the highest sales-per-square-foot of any mall in the country. So, hold on to your credit cards!

Must-Shop Stores

What can’t you find at Aventura? Macy’s, Nordstrom, J.C. Penney and Bloomingdale’s have everything you’d expect, and several specialty stores carry everything an aficionado could desire. There’s Italian linen specialist 120% Lino, Swedish-designed minimalist clothing at COS and dreamy lingerie and sleepwear from Miami-based Eberjey. The new wing (which opened last November) features Zara, French cosmetic company Clarins’ only non-outlet Florida store and men’s shirt retailer UNTUCKit.

**Where to Eat **

Options in Treats food hall and throughout the mall reflect Miami’s diverse culture. Sample Mexican specialties at El Pastor Taco House, exotic fruit-flavored Puerto Rican-style frozen treats at Gourmet Paletas and Peruvian fare at CVI.CHE 105. Dine in-store in the Nordstrom Cafe Bistro, or indulge at Caviar & More, where fine caviar and foie gras top the menu.

Surprising Feature

The mall’s art collection includes a dozen site-specific installations. Don’t miss Belgian artist Carsten Höller’s 92-foot-high stainless steel Aventura Slide Tower, open for sliding (wheeeee!) every afternoon.

**Bring It Back **

Bought too much for your bags? There’s a UPS store less than a mile north on Biscayne Boulevard/U.S. 1 so you can safely ship it all home.

In the Vicinity

Just off the I-95 Ives Dairy Road exit, the mall is only a 30-minute drive from Port Everglades and PortMiami. It’s surrounded by several outdoor shopping centers and West Country Club Drive, a popular 3-mile running path, is right behind the mall.

**Where to Stay **

The Diplomat Beach Resort in nearby Hollywood.