Tips for Solo Cruising Down Under

Once You've Booked a Cabin

There's an art to traveling singly -- and happily. Unless you're cruising solo to get away from people, here are some suggestions for mixing and mingling.

Get involved. The best way to meet people onboard is to take part in activities, so choose a cruise ship offering things you like to do (beyond the singles' social), such as intriguing programs, classes or workshops. In that arena, two standouts are Cunard's QM2 -- which has teamed up with the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) and Royal Astronomical Society to offer a wide array of lectures and workshops -- and Crystal Cruises, which has an outstanding overall series, featuring language, music and art programs, as well as compelling guest lecturers.

Make friends with the cruise director. If you tell the cruise director you want to meet other singles onboard, he or she might be able to help with introductions.

Try the piano bar. Sociable sing-alongs are a good way to make friends. Veteran cruisers know to visit the different bars and lounges the first night at sea. That's when other singles are most likely to be roaming to see who is onboard, and if no one is around, they might not return.

Choose compatible dinner partners. If you opt for traditional onboard dining with an assigned dining time and table, you'll be seeing your dinner companions every night, so it's important that you enjoy them. Do not be shy about asking a maitre d' for a new table if the passengers at your original seating aren't compatible. Requests to be seated with other solo cruisers will often be honored if possible. If you've chosen a flexible dining plan, request to be seated at a table with other diners, if possible, rather than eating alone.

Take the ship's shore excursions. This is a favorite tried-and-true way to meet others; the wackier the excursion, the more likely there will be a bonding opportunity.

Connect with your shipmates pre-cruise. Cruise Critic's Roll Call threads allow travelers on the same sailing to get acquainted and plan excursions, happy hours and dinners together -- before they even embark on the ship. You'll come onboard feeling like you already know people on the cruise. Plus, you can sign up for Meet & Mingle parties on Azamara, Carnival, Celebrity, Crystal, Holland America, MSC, Norwegian, Princess, Regent Seven Seas, Royal Caribbean, Silversea and Viking Ocean to meet other Cruise Critic members aboard your ship.

Hand out calling cards. This is a great tip for a solo trip on a mega-ship, where it can be easy to lose a potential friend in the crowd. You might meet someone you'd like to see again but never run into them by chance. If you make up cards with your name and cabin number and hand them out to new acquaintances, they'll know how to reach you to arrange to get together again. (As always, use your judgment when giving out your cabin number.)

Choose a theme cruise. In addition to dedicated singles cruises, theme cruises -- focusing on topics like music, dance, politics, wellness and sports or film stars -- are a great choice for solo travelers. These chartered sailings feature a wide range of mixers, activities and lectures for participants and often have support staff onboard to facilitate events. The exclusive onboard activities are a great way to meet people, and you have an easy conversation starter since you know that everyone shares at least one common interest.