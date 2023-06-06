Do you consider yourself a daredevil, one who views heights as more of a titillating challenge than a crippling fear? Then your happy place might just be dangling above a cruise ship, tightrope-walking your way across.

Enter the SkyCourse, a ropes course only available on Carnival Cruise Line that is suspended above the top deck on certain Carnival ships and is collectively 230-feet long. Do you still feel like a daredevil?

Here is our detailed breakdown of the thrill-seeker attraction the SkyCourse and everything you need to know about it.