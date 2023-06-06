  • Write a Review
SkyBox Sports Bar on Carnival Cruise Line

David Swanson
Contributor

Need to catch the latest sports game on your next Carnival cruise? The cruise line has you covered, with a Carnival sports bar on just about every ship. On most ships, it's the SkyBox Sports Bar and it's the place to be when a game is on.

On This Page

  • Ambiance
  • Drinks
  • Price
  • Ships

Ambiance

SkyBox Sports Bar caters to the live game crowd. Whenever a major event is scheduled, expect to see the joint packed with hopeful fans. There's a ticker-tape readout of sports news and scores scrolling near the ceiling, autographed sports memorabilia and, of course, lots of TVs monitoring the action du jour -- there are no nosebleed seats here.

When a major game isn't setting the pace, a sports trivia session is sometimes scheduled. At other times, when there's no football, baseball or basketball to watch, SkyBox Sports can be a pretty quiet hangout, as most passengers aim for the livelier outdoor bar stools.

On all ships with the bar, SkyBox Sports Bar is located on a lower deck, usually next to the casino and often adjacent to the RedFrog Pub.

Drinks

The bar menu features a broader range of beers than most other venues on the ship, with several on tap, including Carnival's Thirsty Frog Red -- served by the pint, in a 60-ounce pitcher or 101-ounce tube. Otherwise, most of the ship's standard cocktail list is available.

Price

Pints run $5.95 for mainstream domestics, and slightly higher for craft beers and imports. Standard pricing for other drinks applies, so $8.95 for a margarita or mai tai -- umbrella garnish optional -- and $9.25 for martinis. A 15 percent auto gratuity applies to all beverages served aboard the Carnival fleet.

Ships

The SkyBox Sports Bar can be found on the following Carnival ships:

  • Carnival Conquest

  • Carnival Freedom

  • Carnival Glory

  • Carnival Horizon

  • Carnival Liberty

  • Carnival Miracle

  • Carnival Pride

  • Carnival Sunshine

  • Carnival Triumph

  • Carnival Valor

  • Carnival Victory

  • Carnival Vista

Updated December 21, 2017
