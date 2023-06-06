Cruisers with a yen for fall color might look to the New England coast and Canadian Maritimes as the go-to spots for dazzling scenery. But lots of qualities make these locales just as eye-popping in summer.

So it’s no surprise that a number of cruise lines have added or expanded summer itineraries to New England and the Maritimes, which might also include stops in cosmopolitan ports like Quebec City and Montreal.

For instance, Holland America Line] returned to the region in May 2022. In 2023, Canada/New England cruises will embark as early as April.

“Summer is a perfect time to explore Atlantic Canada with its sunnier weather, charming seaside towns, abundance of natural attractions, historical adventures and different cultures,” notes Beth Bodensteiner, HAL’s chief commercial officer.

American Cruise Lines has added a fourth itinerary to its New England sailings. Three ships currently sail round trip from Boston, Providence, R.I., and Portland, Maine, from late spring to September. In 2023, two new ships, American Eagle and American Glory, will also ply New England’s waters.

“They go to the nicest places,” says ACL spokeswoman Alexa Paolella. “The coast is spectacular in summer, and this is the most beautiful way to see it.”

Another incentive: Easy access, with no overseas flights required.

Fresh off a June 2022 sailing, here are six reasons we’d hop aboard in summer in a heartbeat.