Valentine's Day is universally recognized as the day to celebrate love. Normally, this translates into couples treating each other to romantic dates, Valentine cards, flowers and sweet treats. But there's no reason why singles shouldn't also treat themselves on February 14, and solo cruise deals can be much more irresistible than Cupid's arrows.
Usually, the one hurdle single travelers face when searching for solo cruise deals is overcoming the single supplement -- a surcharge for a double occupancy cabin that can be as high as 100 percent of the cruise fare.
But we've rounded up the most attractive single supplement deals available so you can avoid the 'singles tax' and enjoy a more affordable solo sailing. From mainstream cruise lines to boutique river and expedition cruises, read on to find the best promotions for Valentine's Day and beyond.
The Deal: For a limited time, AmaWaterways is offering 25% single supplement fares on balcony staterooms on select sailings. Travelers can use promo code SOLO2023 to score this deal. Additionally, the river cruise line is offering 25% single supplement fares on all fixed window staterooms throughout 2023.
Eligible voyages: The balcony stateroom offer is available on select 2023 Europe and Egypt river cruises.
Expiration Date: Reserve by March 31, 2023 to take advantage of AmaWaterways solo cruise deal.
The Deal: Aurora Expeditions' 'Go Solo and Save' waives the single supplement fare on select 2023 expedition voyages. The offer is valid on all cabin types excluding Captain’s Suite, Junior Suites or Triple share cabin.
Eligible voyages: Select 2023 Arctic and Global expedition voyages. View a full list of eligible itineraries here.
Expiration Date: Aurora Expeditions' Go Solo and Save sale is valid until Feb. 28, 2023.
The Deal: Lindblad Expeditions' ongoing solo cruise deal waives the solo premium fee on select expedition voyages for travelers who book by April 30, 2023.
Eligible voyages: Select Galapagos, Baja California, Central America, North America and South Pacific voyages throughout 2023.
Expiration Date: Lindblad Expeditions' solo cruise deal expires on April 30, 2023
The Deal: Margaritaville at Sea's Solo Traveler Offer waives the single supplement fee on inside cabins on the cruise line's 2-night sailings
Eligible voyages: All 2-night Sunday through Thursday sailings onboard Margaritaville at Sea Paradise from Palm Beach to Grand Bahama are eligible for this offer.
Expiration Date: Margaritaville at Sea's solo cruise deal is available year-round on inside cabins only.
The Deal: For a limited time, solo travelers can save 80% off single supplement fares on all MSC Cruises' ships and itineraries. The offer also includes a free welcome cocktail, plus the flexibility to choose onboard dinner seatings.
Eligible voyages: MSC Cruises' solo cruise deal is available on all ships and itineraries that sail by May 31, 2023.
Expiration Date: MSC Cruises' solo cruise deal is available on all new bookings made by May 31, 2023
The Deal: Regent Seven Seas is offering a 0% single supplement special offer on select sailings for a limited time. Additionally, the luxury line is offering reduced single supplement fares on more than 100 sailings.
Eligible voyages: Regent Seven Seas' 0% single supplement fare offer is available on 20 select sailings in Asia, Africa, Alaska, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.
Expiration Date: Regent Seven Seas solo cruise deal expires on March 31, 2023
The Deal: Star Clippers is offering waived single supplements on select sailings a limited time.
Eligible voyages: Select 6- to 11-night sailings throughout 2023.
Expiration Date: Star Clippers' solo cruise deal expires on March 31, 2023