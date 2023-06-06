Silversea vs. Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Cruises Prices Are All Inclusive, Though Each Lines Interpret That Slightly Differently

Comparing fares is tricky; both lines call themselves all-inclusive yet each interprets the term differently. Regent Seven Seas' fares are generally higher, but Regent bundles in big-ticket items, such as airfare and shore excursions.

**Silversea ** Alternative dining, 24-hour room service, gratuities, all beverages including alcohol and spirits (excluding a premium list), in-suite mini-bar with daily restocking (including wines and spirits), enrichment programs, laundry room use and town shuttles in most ports are included for all passengers. Depending upon the suite level, complimentary Wi-Fi (from one hour per passenger per day up to unlimited), pressing, laundry, ship-to-shore phone calls and other such perks are also included.

Choose Silversea if you prefer using miles or points for airfare, or controlling exactly which airline and route you fly; you like exploring ports solo, or on private excursions and you plan on staying onboard much of the cruise.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Regent Seven Seas' all-inclusive perks match Silversea's, except entry-level suite mini-bar alcohol is limited to beer. But Regent also adds round trip coach airfare for transcontinental flights and business class airfare for intercontinental flights, with departures from most major U.S. cities. Also included? Ground transfers between airport and ship, unlimited shore excursions (excluding premium excursions, like fancy French chateau wine dinners) and unlimited Wi-Fi. A one-night pre-cruise hotel stay is another perk if booked in a Concierge Suite or higher.

To determine which line really offers the biggest bang for your buck, pick two similar cruises on Silversea and Regent Seven Seas, say, a 10-day Rome to Athens sailing in October, and note the fares for similar-size suites. Add airfare, and estimated shore excursions and Wi-Fi use to the Silversea cruise fare. Then see how the two measure up.

Choose Regent Seven Seas if you hate the hassle of buying flights and coordinating airline schedules with cruise embarkation and debarkation times; you lack miles or points to exchange for airline tickets; you prefer ship-organized group shore excursions; nonstop internet connectivity is a must and you like the ease of bundled pricing and knowing all vacation costs upfront.