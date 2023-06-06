Getting from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to the Seward Cruise Ship Terminal

Many cruise lines provide a shuttle from the airport to the terminal. You can also take a train via an Alaska cruise tour.

The Alaska bus system is convenient if you’re arranging your own travel from the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to the Seward Cruise Ship Terminal. You can also rent a car at the airport if you want to explore the area.

Public Transit from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to the Seward Cruise Ship Terminal

The Park Connection bus system has a Seward Express route that goes from Anchorage to Seward. The bus leaves twice a day -- once in the morning and again in the afternoon -- and arrives in Seward about three hours after departure.

When you’re leaving Seward, this route departs at two different times in the evening. Check the Seward Express route and time table for more information.

Anchorage International Airport Taxi Service to the Seward Cruise Ship Terminal

While taxis and rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are available in Anchorage, fares from the airport to the Steward cruise terminal aren't budget-friendly, so most cruise passengers don’t go this route. If necessary, try to reserve your rideshare in advance for savings.