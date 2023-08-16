1. Seine River Cruise from Paris: The City of Lights Is Just the Beginning.

Needless to say there's so much to do in renowned Paris, France. Unfortunately, you won't be able to see it all during your Seine River cruise from Paris, but you can get quite the grasp of the City of Lights.

The itinerary includes solid time in and near the city (sometimes split between the beginning and end of the cruise), but you may want to add days before or after if seeing the sights of the city itself is important to you. Look for cruise lines that build those extra days into the package for you.

Things to Do in Paris on Your Seine River Cruise: Your ship may offer organized tours to make it easy to get an overview of the city and its long list of legendary sites. Obvious choices of sights to see include the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe.

At the top of the list for in-depth exploration must be the Louvre, France's national museum, whose palatial foundation dates to the 12th century. With 650,000 square feet of exhibition space, it's known for a lot more than da Vinci's "Mona Lisa."

The Musee d'Orsay, allows you to experience key pieces of original art by Claude Monet, either before or after visiting the artist’s homeland during your Seine River cruise. Make a pilgrimage to the Notre Dame Cathedral; while you can't go inside until late 2024, the square and footbridge have reopened, allowing a stunning view of the building’s exterior.

Active Pursuits in Paris: Paris is one of the world's most walkable cities and its neighborhoods, called arrondissements, all have different vibes and appeals. Explore them all on foot for a more in-depth and authentic Parisian experience.

Insider Tips: Paris has Uber and it's a great alternative to taxis (though the city's metro system is easy to figure out and helps avoid clogged roadways). Be wary of pickpockets -- they're everywhere.

The Best Cruise Lines for Seeing Paris on a Seine River Cruise

Many lines spend either the first night or last night onboard the ship docked in Paris, allowing a bit of exploration time in the city. Uniworld and AmaWaterways ships dock a short distance from the Eiffel Tower, and both offer land-based extensions for even more time in Paris. Scenic offers a Shop with the Chef opportunity during the ship’s time docked in Paris.