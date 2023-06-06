Seabourn Cruises' Seabourn Club Loyalty Program

Seabourn Club is Seabourn Cruises' multi-tiered loyalty program for past passengers. It has six levels with points accrued through days spent cruising. Extra points are handed out for sailing in a penthouse or premium suite or on an escorted "Seabourn Journey," as well as for spending more than $500 in eligible onboard or pre-cruise purchases.
Club perks for all members include discounts on select cruises, access to exclusive onboard events, a subscription to the cruise line's magazine and more. Plus, members can choose one to three extra onboard perks based on membership level (or get them all once they've sailed earned enough points). Frequent cruisers can also receive discounts on luggage shipping, travel magazine subscriptions and priority embarkation, depending on tier. Upon reaching the Silver level, Seabourn loyalists become Advisory Board members.
Tiffany pins are awarded on milestone number cruises when you've sailed 100, 200, 500, 1,000, 1,500, 2,000 or 2,500 days with the line. Members get a free seven-night cruise after 140 days and a 14-night cruise after 250 days.
Available with one to 19 points
Access to exclusive onboard events
Access to dedicated host on every sailing
5 percent discount on future cruises when booked onboard
Shipboard credit for referrals
Advance notice of new itineraries and special offers
5 percent discount on select cruises (in addition to publicly offered savings)
Seabourn Club Member luggage tags
Subscription to the cruise line's magazine
Available with 20 to 69 points
Receive all basic Member perks
Seabourn Club Silver Member luggage tags
Choice of: 10 percent discount on shore excursions, 10 percent discount on premium wine and spirits, free two-hour internet package, 20 minutes of complimentary phone service, complimentary massage, one day free in the Spa Serene area or one free bag of laundry
Available with 70 to 139 points
Receive all basic Member perks
Seabourn Club Gold Member luggage tags
10 percent discount on luggage shipping service
Subscription to Travel & Leisure or Conde Nast Traveler
Choice of two of: 10 percent discount on shore excursions, 15 percent discount on premium wine and spirits, free three-hour internet package, 30 minutes of complimentary phone service, complimentary massage, one day free in the Spa Serene area or one free bag of laundry service
Available with 140 to 249 points
Receive all basic Member perks
Seabourn Club Platinum Member luggage tags
Dedicated concierge
15 percent discount on luggage shipping service
Subscription to Travel & Leisure or Conde Nast Traveler
Choice of three of: 15 percent discount on shore excursions, 20 percent discount on premium wine and spirits, free four-hour internet package, 40 minutes of complimentary phone service, complimentary massage, one day free in the Spa Serene area or one free bag of laundry service
Available with 250-plus points
Receive all basic Member perks
Priority embarkation
Seabourn Club Diamond Member luggage tags
Dedicated concierge
20 percent discount on luggage shipping service
Subscription to Travel & Leisure or Conde Nast Traveler
15 percent discount on shore excursions
25 percent discount on premium wine and spirits
Free unlimited internet package
40 minutes of complimentary telephone service
Complimentary massage
One day free in the Spa Serene area
Complimentary laundry and pressing service
Free daily delivery of preferred newspaper
Available with 650-plus points
Receive all Diamond perks
Seabourn Club Diamond Elite Member luggage tags
$100 spa credit
Complimentary dry cleaning
Transfers to/from the ship (within 50 miles)
Discounted single supplements of 150 percent for categories A through PH and 175 percent for categories PS through GR
Upgraded Champagne in suite on embarkation day
Welcome Diamond Elite gift